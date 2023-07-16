A great Dries Vanthoor gave Pole Position to BMW for Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe, which came to the second round of the Sprint Cup of the season in Misano.

The temperatures for today’s event are already rising rapidly and the Team WRT rider was immediately ready to put his #32 M4 in front of everyone in 1’30″976 in a very tight Qualifying 2 that saw him fight at long against the Audis.

The R8 LMS #25 of Patric Niederhauser (Saintéloc) has to settle for a front row gap of just 8 cents, while the always fast Maxime Martin is third with the BMW #46 of Team WRT which he shares with Valentino Rossi, therefore today ahead of the wonderful opportunity to make a good impression in front of his public, already present in large numbers at the ‘Marco Simoncelli’, benefiting from a car that already had a 15Kg reduction in the BoP before Race 1 on Saturday.

Ferrari confirmed its competitiveness thanks to Konsta Lappalainen, on the podium yesterday in Race 1 and now author of the fourth time in the #14 296 GT3 prepared by Emil Frey Racing, while his teammate Thierry Vermeulen was seventh in the #69.

In front of the Dutchman are the Audis of Christopher Haase (#11 Comtoyou Racing) and Simon Gachet (#26 Saintéloc), mocked in the final after having been in contention for the front rows for a long time. However, the Frenchman smiles for his lead in the Gold Cup class, the only one in the category to place among the PROs in the first 12 overall.

Mattia Drudi finishes eighth in the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1, keeping behind the BMW #31 of Thomas Neubauer (Team WRT) and the McLaren #159 of Benjamin Goethe (Garage 59), completing the Top10 outside which Timur remains Boguslavskiy with the Mercedes #88 of Akkodis-ASP and the Porsche #54 of Dinamic GT driven by Christian Engelhart.

To complete the Gold Cup speech, the second place goes to Calan Williams with the BMW #30 of WRT, who kept behind the Audis of Boutsen VDS #10 and #9 respectively driven by Cesar Gazeau and Alberto Di Folco, and the Audi #21 by Finlay Hutchison (Comtoyou).

In the Silver Cup class Nicola Marinangeli did very well to give the AF Corse Ferrari 296 #71 the Pole Position in 1’32″356 beating the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto driven by Alex Aka by just 0″022.

Third and fifth place for the fearsome Mercedes of Frank Bird (#77 HRT) and Jesse Salmenautio (#90 Madpanda Motorsport), shared by the #163 Lamborghini of Mattia Michelotto (VSR), with Diego Di Fabio sixth on the #68 Honda of Nova Race .

Pole Position for Lamborghini in the Bronze Class thanks to Dmitry Gvazava, who places his Huracan EVO #126 ahead of the McLarens of Miguel Ramos (#188 Garage 59) and Patryk Krupinski (#112 JP Motosport), while Hubert Haupt is fourth in his Mercedes #79 ahead of the Porsches of Pure Rxcing #911, CLRT #44 and Herberth Motorsport #91.