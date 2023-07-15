Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy delivered a brilliant victory under the scorching sun of Misano, where the Akkodis-ASP duo won the GT World Challenge Europe Race, now in the second round of the Sprint Cup of the season.

The great Pole Position conquered by Marciello in Qualifying this morning was transformed into a comfortable success by the Mercedes driver and his Russian colleague, to whom he handed over the wheel of the #88 AMG with a good advantage over his rivals after holding the record in the first part of the competition.

Boguslavskiy was just as perfect without making any mistakes or wasting time, crossing the finish line with a 7″4 margin on the Ferrari shared by the excellent Giacomo Altoè/Konsta Lappalainen, on his first podium with the new 296 GT3 entered by Emil Frey Racing.

The comeback of Team WRT was stratospheric, third with the BMW M4 # 32 driven by the wild Weerts/Vanthoor, who started in 22nd place and authors of a spectacular comeback with overtaking (especially in the final) and benefiting from the always spot-on strategy of the Belgian team brought them to the third step of the podium.

Losing out in the final laps were Vervisch/Baert, fourth with the #12 Audi of Comtoyou Racing, and Vermeulen Costa, in the Top5 with the #69 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing completing the Top5.

Applause also for Aurélien Panis/Alberto Di Folco, sixth overall and winners of the Gold Cup Class on the Audi #9 driven by Boutsen VDS.

A spectacular fight inflamed the public (as well as the heat of the sun, of course) for the seventh place, in the end taken with strenuous defense by Pepper/Perera with the #60 Lamborghini of VSR, attacked to the last by the BMW #46 of Rossi/Martin; In the first part of the race Valentino started from 24th and gained some positions due to the KO of his rivals, but also overcoming a couple with grit, then he handed over the wheel to his Belgian colleague in an equally apt stop from WRT which made him climb further.

In the closing laps Martin tried everything, but Pepper defended himself well and behind the two we find the Audi of Haase/Legeret (#11 Comtoyou Racing) in ninth place, with the R8 of Drudi/Feller (Tresor Orange 1), also them on the way up from 18th place to the Top10 and penalized by 5″ for Track-Limits (but irrelevant for the classification).

Behind them is the BMW #30 of Williams/Krutten (Team WRT), second in the Gold Cup Class, while the third place in the category goes to the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS driven by Gazeau/Eteki, who have the better than the R8 #26 of Gachet/Evrard (Saintéloc).

Out at the start the Audi of #21 of Comtoyou Racing at that moment driven by Gilles Magnus, involved in a carom that saw the McLaren #159 of NIcolai Kjaergaard (Garage 59) touch it and send it in turn against the Lamborghini #126 of the ‘involveable Loris Spinelli (Imperiale Racing) who started sixth overall and in Pole Bronze Cup.

This was won by Ramos/Chaves with the McLaren #188 of Garage 59, seen for a long time in the Top10 and in the final good at giving way to the PROs without slowing them down, having a good advantage over the Porsche #911 of Malykhin/Guven (Pure Rxcing) and the McLaren #112 by Krupinski/Siedler (JP Motorsport).

One-two for Mercedes in the Silver Cup Class: the #77 of Bird/Love (HRT) prevails over the #90 of Salmenautio/Pérez Companc (Madpanda Motorsport), third is the Audi #99 of Tresor Attempto driven by Aka/Patrese, in great comeback from the rear after a negative Qualifying, leaving the #28 Honda of Guidetti/Moncini (Nova Race) in fourth place.

Saturday’s program includes Qualifying 2 at 9:00, divided like today into two 10′ heats to avoid too much traffic, and Race 2 at 14:00.