Mercedes celebrates the Pole Position for the 3h of the Nürburgring of the GT World Challenge Europe thanks to the great performance of the Akkodis-ASP Team in this morning’s crazy Qualifying.

Shortly before Q1, a thick and insidious rain began to fall on the Monti Eifel track which flooded the track with water, so much so that in the first 15′ of track activity many struggled to stay straight on the trajectory, with the race direction also forced to suspend the battle for a few minutes by displaying the red flag.

As often happens around here, the weather changes within minutes and after a quiet Q2 in Q3 we even got to see some rays of sunshine trying to break through the clouds, while the main line to follow on the tarmac was drying out .

For this reason, it was a real fight right up to the last minute and Marciello/Boguslavskiy/Gounon with the AMG #88 got the better of the combined time trials, obtaining a time of 2’09″233 which allowed them to beat by 0″130 a great Lamborghini #63 of the Iron Lynx that the Bortolotti/Caldarelli/Pepper trio tried in every way to bring in front, confirming that the Huracan is very comfortable in mixed conditions.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: AG Photo

In the very last seconds the Mercedes #777 of Al Manar and #87 of Akkodis-ASP climb to the second row, albeit detached by 0″4 and 0″7 respectively, mocking the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1 which will start in the Top5 flanked by Lamborghini #6 by K-Pax Racing.

With the seventh overall time, the #157 Mercedes of Winward Racing takes the lead in the Gold Cup, while in the Top10 we also have the Audi #25 of Saintéloc and #11 of Comtoyou Racing, and the BMW #98 of Rowe Racing, leader of the championship.

The #96 Rutronik Racing and #54 Porsches are on the sixth row, followed by the #51 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 1.2s off the pace.

At Team WRT, the #32 of Weerts/Vanthoor/Van Der Linde is bitter, only 17th, and the #46 of Rossi/Martin/Farfus which is 22nd, moreover with Valentino forced to suffer in the very wet in Q1.

Concluding the Gold Cup speech, the second place goes to Winward Racing’s Mercedes #57, which beats Iron Lynx’s Lamborghini #19, Comtoyou’s Audi #21, WRT’s BMW #30, Boutsen’s Audi #9 VDS and the Optimum Motorsport McLaren #5.

Lamborghini’s beautiful day was also dictated by the Pole Positions achieved by the #85 of GRT in the Silver Cup and the #83 of the Iron Dames in the Bronze Cup, as well as the lead in PRO-AM taken by the #78 of Barwell Motorsport.