Mercedes conquers victory with one double and record of the Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe at the 3h of the Nürburgring.

Timur Boguslavskiy, Jules Gounon and Raffaele Marciello ‘redeemed’ themselves in Spa by dominating the scene far and wide in the home race of the Star brand and after the place of honor signed in the Ardennes this time the step of the podium trod was that higher.

The Akkodis-ASP crew immediately showed right from practice that they were the ones to beat and after the Pole Position obtained in qualifying the AMG #88 had no rivals in the race, despite having been weighed down by 10kg due to a change of Balance of performance.

The only headache actually came from the Mercedes #777 of Al Manar Racing driven by Maro Engel/Fabian Schiller/Luca Stolz, who climbed up second in the final and put pressure with Stolz on Gounon, who didn’t break an inch keeping cold blood and primacy.

It goes without saying that Marciello was the standard-bearer – as usual – of the French team, taking advantage of his very heavy foot every time he got into the car, but Boguslavskiy also deserved applause, in his stint good at keeping an excellent pace without making no mistake and managing the advantage in a very good way.

Podium: winners #88 Akkodis ASP Team, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy, Jules Gounon; second place #777 Team AlManar, Mercedes-AMG, Maro Engel, Luca Stolz, Fabian Schiller; third place #66 Audi Sport Team Attempto Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3: Mattia Drudi, Patric Niederhauser, Frederic Vervisch Photo by: AG Photo

With the success at Paul Ricard and the 2nd place at Spa added to this victory, it will now be enough for the three guys from Akkodis-ASP in Barcelona to cross the finish line in the Top5 as the #98 Rowe Racing BMW stumbled upon a decidedly crooked.

“It was a great race and winning is always a great feeling. Once again the car felt great to drive. The whole team did a great job. To stand on the top step of the podium once again and score valuable points for the championship is good. Now we are in the lead and I hope we will be able to keep this position until the finale in Barcelona,” says Marciello.

Gounon adds: “This race was just incredible. The team knows Mercedes inside out and that’s probably what made the difference this time around. The team and my mates just did everything right. In this race, the car was a one of the best I’ve driven in my three years with Mercedes-AMG. Thank you all for this great racing car!”

Now Marciello/Boguslavskiy/Gounon will go to Spain with 94 points, against the 76 of Eng/Yelloly/Wittmann, the only ones who can still worry the Mercedes line-up, but who will need points in qualifying (1 available for Pole) and in the race, to then hope that the leaders finish beyond fifth place.