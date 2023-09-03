The great weekend of Mattia Drudi continues, who this morning in Qualifying 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe in Hockenheim took Pole Position for the start of Race 2.

After obtaining the second Sprint Cup success of the season paired with Ricardo Feller in the first round held on Saturday, the Tresor Orange 1 standard-bearer was lightning in the 20′ session staged under a timid sun that saw him bring the Audi R8 LMS #40 in the lead in the final stages in 1’37″195.

The one-two of the Four Rings is completed by Patric Niederhauser, who will start in the front row alongside the Romagna rider with the R8 #25 of Saintéloc after closing just 0″087 behind his rival, and preceded by a similar gap the Mercedes #88 of Raffaele Marciello (Akkodis-ASP), in the second row together with the Ferrari 296 #69 of Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing).

Excellent performance also for Christian Engelhart armed with the Porsche #54 of Dinamic GT with which he is in the Top5 ahead of the Audi of Christopher Haase (#11 Comtoyou Racing) and the BMWs of Team WRT driven by Maxime Martin (#46 partner of Valentino Rossi) and Dries Vanthoor (#32).

#88 Akkodis ASP Team, Mercedes AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy Photo by: SRO

Alberto Di Folco continues to confirm himself among the absolute best by grabbing the Pole Position of the Gold Cup class by placing the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS in ninth place overall and keeping behind the Lamborghinis of Franck Perera (#60 VSR) and Maximilian Paul ( #65 Paul Motorsport), the latter the best of the Silver Cup.

To complete the speech of the Golds, second is the BMW #30 of WRT in the hands of Calan Williams (12th overall), further behind are the Audis of Paul Evrard (#26 Saintéloc), Adam Eteki (#10 Boutsen VDS) and Finlay Hutchison (#21 Comtoyou Racing).

Behind Paul in the Silver Class are the Mercedes of Alain Valente (#77 HRT) and Ezequiel Pérez Companc (#90 Madpanda Motorsport), as well as the Lamborghini #163 of Yuki Nemoto (VSR) who is in the Top5 together with Alex’s Audi Aka (#99 Tresor Attempto) and ahead of the Hondas of Nova Race, sixth and eighth shared by the #71 Ferrari of AF Corse.

In the Bronze Cup the first place goes to the excellent Reema Juffali with the Mercedes #81 of Theeba Motorsport, by a hair’s breadth faster than the Porsches of Ralf Bohn (#91 Herberth Motorsport) and Alex Malykhin (#911 Pure Rxcing).

Further back the McLarens, with the first of the 720s only 18th with Benjamin Goethe (#159 Garage 59).

The start of Race 2 is set for 14.35, always on the distance of 60′.