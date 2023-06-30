A Superpole-trained Matteo Cairoli gives Porsche the first absolute start from the pole for the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, with the protagonists of the GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge who fought for Pole Position under a beautiful sun shining on the Ardennes.
The only annoyance for today’s session came from the wind that has been blowing since this morning, which didn’t prevent the Huber Motorsport driver from Como from lapping in 2’16″880 with his 911 #20, even settling for the first lap and aborting the second available due to a couple of errors.
Several crews from the various categories emerged among the Top20 that emerged from the difficult Qualifying sessions on Thursday evening, with many surprises dictated by the rain that arrived after Q1 which put many in difficulty.
This gave way to Cairoli to be also the first of the Bronze formations, preceding the usual very fast Alessio Rovera in an all-Italian duel, capable of bringing the only Ferrari present in this session to the front row.
The Maranello standard bearer is second by 0″116 with the 296 GT3 #51 and keeps behind the Porsche #911 of Klaus Bachler (Pure Rxcing), protagonist of a ‘Paul Frère’ error on the second flying lap which prevented him from to aspire at least to the first row, but coming second of the Bronzes.
The excellent Franck Perera is the fastest of the PRO drivers with the Lamborghini #6 of K-Pax, obtaining the fourth time and very close to the Top3, followed in the slipstream by the McLaren #5 of Optimum Motorsport that Dean Macdonald puts in first position in Gold cup.
Another PRO in the top positions is Ricardo Feller with the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1, who from sixth is behind the Lamborghini #58 of Fabrizio Crestani (GRT) – poleman of the Silver Cup – and the Porsche #44 of Frédéric Makowiecki ( CLRT), third Bronze Cup.
The Audis of Kelvin Van Der Linde (#17 Scherer Sport HX) and Aurélien Panis (#9 Boutsen VDS) complete the Top10 keeping behind the #12 of Lucas Legeret (Comtoyou Racing).
Doriane Pin instead stops in the 12th time at the wheel of the Lamborghini #83 of the Iron Dames, ahead of the Audi of Frédéric Vervisch (#11 Comtoyou) and the Porsches of Julien Andlauer (#92 Manthey EMA) and Robert Renauer (#91 Herberth Motorsports).
Opaque tests for the two Mercedes present in the lot: the #999 of Maro Engel (GruppeM Racing) is 16th, the #79 of Arjun Maini (HRT) 18th, divided by the Porsche #23 of Earl Bamber (Grove Racing).
The #78 Lamborghinis of Barwell Motorsport finished in tenth row, which took Pole in PRO-AM with Dennis Lind, and #60 of VSR entrusted to Marcus Paverud.
Today still includes a short Warm-Up in the evening, then rest and prepare for the start of the 24h, scheduled for Saturday at 16.30.
|pos
|#
|Class
|Pilots
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|20
|Bronze cup
|Antares Au, Tim Heinemann, Jannes Fittje, Matteo Cairoli
|Huber Motorsports
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:16,880
|2
|51
|Pro Cup
|Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen
|AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2:16,996
|0.116
|3
|911
|Bronze cup
|Alex Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Marco Seefried, Klaus Bachler
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:17,232
|0.352
|4
|6
|Pro Cup
|Sandy Mitchell, Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera
|K-Pax Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:17,243
|0.363
|5
|5
|Gold cup
|Sam de Haan, Tom Gamble, Charlie Fagg, Dean Macdonald
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|2:17,249
|0.369
|6
|40
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi, Dennis Marshall
|Audi Sport Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:17.293
|0.413
|7
|58
|Silver Cup
|Fabrizio Crestani, Sam Neary, Gerhard Tweraser, Ricky Capo
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:17.365
|0.485
|8
|44
|Bronze cup
|Clement Mateu, Frederic Makowiecki, Hugo Chevalier, Steven Palette
|CLRT extension
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:17.399
|0.519
|9
|17
|Pro Cup
|Luca Engstler, Kelvin van der Linde, Nicki Thiim
|Scherer Sport PHX
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:17,496
|0.616
|10
|9
|Gold cup
|Thomas Laurent, Adam Eteki, Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:17,530
|0.650
|11
|12
|Silver Cup
|Sam Dejonghe, Loris Hezemans, Lucas Legeret, Finlay Hutchison
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:17,624
|0.744
|12
|83
|Bronze cup
|Doriane Pin, Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting
|Iron Ladies
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:17,739
|0.859
|13
|11
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Haase, Gilles Magnus, Frederic Vervisch
|Audi Sport Team Comtoyou
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|2:17,784
|0.904
|14
|ninety two
|Pro Cup
|Julien Andlauer, Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:17,791
|0.911
|15
|91
|Bronze cup
|Ralf Bohn, Kay van Berlo, Alfred Renauer, Robert Renauer
|Herbert Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:17,835
|0.955
|16
|999
|Pro Cup
|Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Daniel Juncadella
|Mercedes-AMG Team Group M Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2:17,941
|1.061
|17
|23
|Bronze cup
|Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove, Anton de Pasquale, Earl Bamber
|Grove Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|2:17,997
|1.117
|18
|79
|Bronze cup
|Sebastien Baud, Hubert Haupt, Arjun Maini, Jordan Love
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2:18.330
|1,450
|19
|78
|Pro-AM Cup
|Bashar Mardini, Rob Collard, Patrick Kujala, Dennis Lind
|Barwell Motorsports
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:18.388
|1.508
|20
|60
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Artem Petrov, Michael Dorrbecker, Marcus Paverud
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|2:19.359
|2,479
#Lightning #Cairoli #Porsche #SuperPole #24h #Spa
Leave a Reply