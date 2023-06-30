A Superpole-trained Matteo Cairoli gives Porsche the first absolute start from the pole for the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, with the protagonists of the GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge who fought for Pole Position under a beautiful sun shining on the Ardennes.

The only annoyance for today’s session came from the wind that has been blowing since this morning, which didn’t prevent the Huber Motorsport driver from Como from lapping in 2’16″880 with his 911 #20, even settling for the first lap and aborting the second available due to a couple of errors.

Several crews from the various categories emerged among the Top20 that emerged from the difficult Qualifying sessions on Thursday evening, with many surprises dictated by the rain that arrived after Q1 which put many in difficulty.

This gave way to Cairoli to be also the first of the Bronze formations, preceding the usual very fast Alessio Rovera in an all-Italian duel, capable of bringing the only Ferrari present in this session to the front row.

The Maranello standard bearer is second by 0″116 with the 296 GT3 #51 and keeps behind the Porsche #911 of Klaus Bachler (Pure Rxcing), protagonist of a ‘Paul Frère’ error on the second flying lap which prevented him from to aspire at least to the first row, but coming second of the Bronzes.

The excellent Franck Perera is the fastest of the PRO drivers with the Lamborghini #6 of K-Pax, obtaining the fourth time and very close to the Top3, followed in the slipstream by the McLaren #5 of Optimum Motorsport that Dean Macdonald puts in first position in Gold cup.

Another PRO in the top positions is Ricardo Feller with the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1, who from sixth is behind the Lamborghini #58 of Fabrizio Crestani (GRT) – poleman of the Silver Cup – and the Porsche #44 of Frédéric Makowiecki ( CLRT), third Bronze Cup.

The Audis of Kelvin Van Der Linde (#17 Scherer Sport HX) and Aurélien Panis (#9 Boutsen VDS) complete the Top10 keeping behind the #12 of Lucas Legeret (Comtoyou Racing).

Doriane Pin instead stops in the 12th time at the wheel of the Lamborghini #83 of the Iron Dames, ahead of the Audi of Frédéric Vervisch (#11 Comtoyou) and the Porsches of Julien Andlauer (#92 Manthey EMA) and Robert Renauer (#91 Herberth Motorsports).

Opaque tests for the two Mercedes present in the lot: the #999 of Maro Engel (GruppeM Racing) is 16th, the #79 of Arjun Maini (HRT) 18th, divided by the Porsche #23 of Earl Bamber (Grove Racing).

The #78 Lamborghinis of Barwell Motorsport finished in tenth row, which took Pole in PRO-AM with Dennis Lind, and #60 of VSR entrusted to Marcus Paverud.

Today still includes a short Warm-Up in the evening, then rest and prepare for the start of the 24h, scheduled for Saturday at 16.30.