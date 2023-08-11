K-PAX Racing is an American team that has dominated the last two years of the GT World Challenge America, with 19 victories obtained out of 26 races.

A team that has achieved almost 75% of victories in the last two years can say that it has made it and could even rest on its laurels, finally enjoying the pinnacle of American motorsport reached after years of sacrifices. They could, but K-PAX has decided to aim for a new goal: to make it in Europe too.

It may seem impossible to compete with the big stars and stripes motoring names such as Ganassi, Penske, Andretti and Foyt. Emerging in the American open wheel championships can be a difficult undertaking, while K-PAX Racing has decided, since its foundation in 2006, to compete in races reserved for GT cars, obtaining many successes.

#6 K-Pax Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sandy Mitchell, Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera and #40 Audi Sport Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Mattia Drudi Photo by: AG Photo

The structure founded by Jim Haughey and currently managed by himself together with the former driver Darren Law, has become a close partner of Lamborghini Squadra Corse starting from 2021, immediately competing in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America.

Between 2021 and 2022 California-based K-PAX captured the drivers’ championship twice with Andrea Caldarelli, also winning the team and constructor classifications.

“In America we have collected everything we could in the last two years – says Law – This is why Jim decided to return to Europe. Throughout our history we have always had a close collaboration with manufacturers and this is how our relationship with Lamborghini was born.”

“They too were looking for a partnership, so we met with Chris Ward, the motorsport manager of Lamborghini Squadra Corse in the USA. We decided to start in 2021 and the rest is part of our story.”

#1 K-Pax Racing, Lamboghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Andrea Caldarelli, Michele Beretta Photo by: Lamborghini SpA

In 2022, in addition to the victories at home, K-PAX Racing also distinguished itself in the Old Continent, conquering an incredible Superpole at the 24 Hours of Spa.

On that occasion the team was relegated to the grid due to a penalty, but last summer the Californians proved to be fast even east of the Atlantic Ocean, obtaining an overall podium at Monza and being part of the crews involved in the fight for the top five places at both Paul Ricard and Spa.

To have a clearer idea of ​​the K-PAX Racing philosophy it is necessary to take a step back, considering the various cars used in more than fifteen years of activity. Starting with an already well-proven Porsche, Haughey decided to take on the unique challenge of racing a Volvo S60 in the SCCA US championships. From there, spells with McLaren and Bentley followed, before moving on to Lamborghini.

K-Pax Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo Photo by: SRO

“People said we were crazy to take a front-wheel drive sedan into GT racing. Maybe we really were,” recalls Haughey.

“It was a period before the advent of the GT3 regulation and with this type of car you could do things that other teams didn’t do.”

But then we couldn’t bring them into the GT3 era, because the support needed for GT3 cars is totally different from that needed for Volvos. So we switched to McLaren and in the meantime I wanted to try and get closer to my home in the south bay of San Francisco.”

“That’s how Darren came in, who had just taken over Flying Lizard Motorsports. We wanted someone to run the team operationally. The partnership and plans to bring Darren into the team suited both of our needs.”

#6 K-Pax Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sandy Mitchell, Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera Photo by: AG Photo

Once his racing career ended, Law decided he wanted to be a manager.

“When I retired as a driver, I had the opportunity to take over the Flying Lizard and buy it. Once we took possession of the team, we decided to take a different path from the past, approaching the philosophy of customer racing, rather than being an official team ”, adds Law.

“In our history we have always competed in GT competitions, we started together with great satisfaction, always being able to count on official drivers. This was an important factor for us. Jim races to win and we always want to be ahead of everyone. The best way to do that is to create a solid working relationship with a builder”.

“We’ve already raced with Pro-Am riders – concludes Darren – but there are always many risks when you fight in the belly of the group. If you’re in front, you’re there to win”.

#6 K-Pax Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Sandy Mitchell, Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera and #40 Audi Sport Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Mattia Drudi Photo by: AG Photo

And this is exactly what K-PAX Racing has done in recent years, despite an up-and-down season in the GT World Challenge Europe, during which a lot of bad luck prevented the crew of factory Lamborghini drivers, made up of Marco Mapelli, Sandy Mitchell and Franck Perera to get on the podium. It is through this kind of adversity that K-PAX Racing has grown and benefited from an enthusiastic and diverse staff from all over the world.

“I’m learning about Europe, people and languages, more than I ever have in the past,” says Haughey.

“Few American teams choose to race in Europe. We’re a bit unusual in that respect, but we have a group of collaborators from the UK, the US, Italians, French, all from various countries. This is a great thing, we have the opportunity to learn different things from different cultures and ways of working.”

“Most of our staff are full-season contract workers, but we typically only have about six people working full-time at our site,” adds Law.

“The beauty of our team is that many of our collaborators have remained loyal to us and have been with us for several years. This continuity works in our favor on the track”.

#6 K-Pax Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera, Sandy Mitchell Photo by: Paul Belletti

Finally, the origins of the name K-PAX Racing are revealed.

“It was born out of a series of books and then made into a movie. It’s about a guy who claims he’s from the planet K-PAX, but nobody believes him,” Haughey explains.

“When it came to choosing the name for our team we decided to find something different. So we chose K-PAX, because nobody believed we could be a racing team.”

The name has remained unchanged since its foundation and success has come in large numbers. It is appropriate to say that the performance of the K-PAX Racing has been really… spatial.