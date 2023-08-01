The weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe at the Nürburgring gave Lamborghini double joy thanks to two wins and a category podium in the penultimate round of the 2023 Endurance Cup.

While in the PRO Class the Huracán GT3 EVO2s of Iron Lynx and K-Pax Racing did not have an easy day, with the former being eliminated prematurely after a series of contacts between the start and battles with rivals, and the latter finishing in the Top10 gritting her teeth , the other cars of the Bull stood out.

After the victory at Spa-Francorchamps, the Grasser Racing Team repeats itself by taking the first step of the podium in the Silver Cup with the trio formed by Clemens Schmid, Glenn Van Berlo and Benjamin Hites at the wheel of their Lamborghini #85 with which they signed before the Pole Position and then completed the work in the race, holding the lead right from the start.

The leadership of the category therefore arrives in the Eifel mountains for the Austrian team, which will now have the opportunity to fight for the title in Barcelona, ​​arriving in Spain with an 18-point margin over their pursuers, while Schmid/Van Berlo/Hites boast a +5 in the drivers’ standings .

#85 Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Clemens Schmid, Glenn Van Berlo, Benjamin Hites Photo by: SRO

“It was a perfect weekend for us. We did excellent preparation and this showed right from the first session – underlines Schmid – Our car was competitive in all conditions and the balance was excellent. In the race we recorded some of the fastest times and the class victory was well deserved. The whole team gave their best this weekend. A big thank you to the crew and my team mates. The guys did an outstanding job.” .

Van Berlo also rejoices: “Clemens and Benja showed great performances in the first two stints. After my entry, there was a lot of chaos; I found myself behind a BMW and I lost a lot of pace, but the team he said over the radio to manage it and think about getting to the finish. That’s what I did and I’m very happy with the win. The car was really good. Thanks to GRT, Lamborghini and my team mates for this great result.”

Hites smiles: “The conditions were really difficult in qualifying. Getting pole position under these circumstances was very important. We managed the race well with this starting position and in the end we achieved our goal. The car was perfect and we stood up to our direct rivals on the track. The victory and the lead in the general standings are the best starting position for the finale in Barcelona.”

GRT Team Principal Gottfried Grasser adds: “We already knew from the ADAC GT Masters that the Nürburgring suits us and we quickly found the optimal set-up under difficult conditions. Only qualifying did not go as we had planned. Due to the traffic and crashes, the overall grid positions weren’t as good as they could have been. This made life a little more difficult for us in the race, but the pace was once again great.”

“Clemens absolutely matched the leaders with his fastest lap and we kept our pace without taking any chances. It was important to win the Silver Cup and defend our lead in the standings. We achieved this with our crew # 85. To win the title we will need another strong weekend in Barcelona. The championship lead is not too large and we need to get back to the lead with both Silver Cup cars at the last round.”

Podium: #78 Barwell Motorsport winners, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Adam Balon, Rob Collard, Dennis Lind; second place #24 Car Collection Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R: Niki Leutwiler, Ivan Jacoma, Alex Fontana; third place #38 ST Racing-Rinaldi, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Samantha Tan, Jon Miller Photo by: AG Photo

The encore of… starters was served thanks to Barwell Motorsport, which dominated the scene in the PRO-AM Class with Rob Collard and Dennis Lind at the wheel of car #78, which he was unable to get on this time due to work reasons Adam Balon.

The couple did nothing wrong and in the difficult Qualifying sessions between rain and dry conditions they took Pole Position. At the start of the race he resisted in the middle of the traffic maintaining the lead and leaving the duels to the pursuers with the sound of counters, extending the margin along the way and passing under the checkered flag first.

Finally, a great race was also completed by Rolf Ineichen, Leonardo Pulcini and Michele Beretta at the wheel of the Gold Cup Class Lamborghini #19 prepared by the Iron Lynx.

The trio was in the overall Top10 for a long time after they had distinguished themselves well in the various practice sessions and the only regret was not being able to approach Winward Racing’s #157 Mercedes earlier that won the category, but bringing home a nice second place which underlines the goodness of the work of the reference team of Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Leonardo Pulcini, Michele Beretta, Rolf Ineichen Photo by: AG Photo

Among other things, on the ‘pink’ side of the box, the Iron Dames had achieved their first Pole Position in the Bronze Cup, but two contacts in the race prevented Sarah Bovy/Rahel Frey/Michelle Gatting from being in the leading group to play for success.

Too bad also for the #63 PRO of Jordan Pepper/Andrea Caldarelli/Mirko Bortolotti which at the start was hit by a couple of cars like a table-tennis ball, only to collide with the BMW #98 of Rowe Racing breaking the left front and raising the white flag not even finished the first hour.

“There was a fantastic effort from the team and drivers in qualifying and it’s great to see them all leading their respective classes. In particular, we are very happy that the Iron Dames took their first Pole with the Lamborghini, but losing two cars in the opening corners was a real shock for all of us,” said Iron Lynx team principal and CEO Andrea Piccini.

“Rahel was really unlucky, because she couldn’t do anything. Jordan didn’t start in the best way and ended up in a Mercedes sandwich that heavily damaged the car. After the initial contact, the girls put in place a good comeback, obtaining a good result”.

“Car #63 was forced to retire early after an excellent qualifying where we came close to pole in really difficult conditions. The #19 had a great day, with Rolf, Leonardo and Michele taking the podium, a well deserved result for this crew”.