The home weekend of the GT World Challenge ended with some ailments for Alberto Di Folco, who however can smile at the triumph obtained in Race 1 with a great race at Misano.

Together with Aurélien Panis, the Boutsen VDS standard bearer starred in the first round of the Sprint Cup on the ‘Marco Simoncelli’, deservedly achieving success aboard the Audi #9 in the Gold Cup class, grit his teeth in the torrid afternoon.

The couple not only took the category lead, but also took away the satisfaction of finishing in sixth place overall, being also the second of the R8 LMS to pass under the checkered flag.

#9 Boutsen VDS, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Alberto Di Folco, Aurelien Panis Photo by: SRO

“Guys, it’s hot! – said a Di Folco who was literally soaked as he took off his suit as soon as he got off the podium when Motorsport.com intercepted him together with other journalists – I have to train even more than usual, so it’s really hard! “

“I’m very happy because Aurélien started very well, going up from 12th to 8th overall, the car was really fantastic and in fact when it was my turn I was able to go even faster than him”.

“Clearly the BMW of WRT was in another sport, so I stepped aside when I saw it coming, but my lap times were among the best ever in the race. There is always something to improve, in fact in the second halfway through the stint, I had to manage a bit so as not to let the temperatures rise too much”.

“But in the last part of the race I was even faster than the ones in front, so let’s say that we’re here in terms of set-up, still with some adjustments to be more competitive. But compared to Brands Hatch we made a big leap forward. especially considering the temperatures. You must never give up.”

#9 Boutsen VDS, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Alberto Di Folco, Aurelien Panis Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Success in Race 1 and points in Race 2 (in addition to the Pole Position in the category) had also arrived in the United Kingdom, while the second day in Romagna did not go so well. In Qualifying 2, a mistake with the tires relegated Di Folco to the middle of the standings and with many positions to recover.

The Roman driver tried in every possible way to make his way with grit, but in a convulsive phase of the duels a contact sent him violently against the right-hand barriers when braking on the ‘Quercia’, even giving his team a scare given the blow given.

In the post-race Di Folco was limping, but suffering more from the missed opportunity than from the after-effects of the accident, given that in the Sprint Cup standings he and Panis are overtaken by the BMW of Williams/Krutten, now at +11 points , but still very recoverable in the stages of Hockenheim, Valencia and Zandvoort.