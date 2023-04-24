Lamborghini and Iron Lynx celebrate their first podium together at the 3h of Monza, the opening race of the 2023 Endurance Cup season of the GT World Challenge Europe.

After the commitments in IMSA, the home one arrived in the SRO Motorsports Group series at the Autodromo Nazionale Brianza for the team from Romagna and the company from Sant’Agata Bolognese, which lined up its three Huracán GT3 Evo2s.

The weekend had started rather uphill for the cars of the Bull, visibly in difficulty compared to their rivals, but thanks to an excellent Qualifying with the twist of the cancellation of Q3 due to the black-out that afflicted the area, here is the # 63 found itself starting from the third row of the grid.

Departure Photo by: SRO

In the exciting early stages, Jordan Pepper lost some ground, while the #19 was disqualified following contact and the #83 Iron Dames battled in the midfield.

Pepper handed over the wheel to Andrea Caldarelli after he had dropped to 12th and recovered to 9th, and here the Abruzzese was probably the author of the most difficult stint in getting back on top, given that he also found himself battling against the #6 Lamborghini by K-Pax Racing.

Having regained fourth place between overtaking and also thanks to a few KOs from others, Calderelli left the grand finale in the hands of Mirko Bortolotti, who finally earned the third step of the PRO and overall podium, the first note of the Iron Lynx-Lamborghini Squadra Corse duo .

#98 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3: Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, Nick Yelloly, #998 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3: Daniel Harper, Max Hesse, Neil Verhagen, #63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan pepper Photo by: SRO

“We have certainly made a great improvement from what has been the beginning of the year, with the Daytona and Sebring races having seen us suffer from a Balance of Performance that is clearly wrong for us; this has been changed and that has given way to improve a lot,” explains Caldarelli to Motorsport.com.

“We are also better understanding the car, which we remember is new for us and also for the team, which didn’t have much time to work on it. We’ve grown a lot in terms of set-up, but we can take further steps forward, also because after the Monza race we have already found some points to work on. This gives us good motivation to continue on this road”.

“The podium was unexpected, but we had a race without mistakes, very intelligent and trying to push without exaggerating, knowing our strengths and weaknesses. In the end we know that in this championship every point is very important”.

“I had the central stint, we knew it was difficult and the fulcrum of the race; at the beginning it was tough in traffic, we don’t know the reason yet, but we lacked a bit of top speed, even compared to our rivals armed with Lamborghinis. Perhaps it was for the set-up, the fact is that even the lapping made me lose some time, but we managed to save the tires for the last part and in the end it all paid off”.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Paul Belletti

The last part was the turn of the aggressive Bortolotti, who in the garage also cheered up a somewhat heartbroken Pepper for a decidedly forgettable departure, but in any case a characteristic that can always be realized in races of this kind and with as many as 55 cars at the narrow start into a funnel like the Prima Variante di Monza.

“I think it’s been a better start to the GTWC season than we expected before coming here. Also in Free Practice we knew that the potential was there, but we weren’t happy with the package yet, so we worked very well in the “over the weekend preparing the race well and in the right way. The result is excellent as a first outing”, comments the Trentino driver to Motorsport.com, greeting the fans who congratulated him with pats on the back, five shots and the inevitable photos I remember.

“After Qualifying we were more convinced. My lap was almost perfect and being up front at the start, one eye on the podium is inevitable. That was the goal.”

“For the next races we have to continue on this path by working on what we learned here in Monza. Both us riders and the team need to see each other and work continuously: the more we are able to do this, the more we will be able to blend in, getting to know the car better and better in race conditions, which as we know are different and full of uncertainties compared to the test sessions. This is why I say that this event was very important for laying the foundations to work on for the rest of the season”.

#19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Rolf Ineichen, Michele Beretta, Leonardo Pulcini Photo by: Paul Belletti

Finally Motorsport.com also reached out to team principal Andrea Piccini, who was finally smiling and serene, aware that this is a good result that comes between the tide of work done and to be done.

“We started from Daytona with a very difficult BoP, arriving practically at the last moment. In these three months there has been an immense amount of work to be done that no one has seen, between us and the Lamborghini guys to prepare the cars”, we says the leader of the Iron Lynx.

“To say that the 3rd place in Monza is a reward for everyone is an understatement, there isn’t a suitable term to sufficiently define the maximum effort that everyone has put into this program to date. Too bad about the #19, but having a car on the podium means a lot to the whole team”.

“The car is still a bit immature, there are many things to fix and a lot of development and work to do. We managed to put something into practice at Monza, but it’s still along the way. The potential is certainly good, we were able to compete even with those who are still a little faster than us, such as BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Porsche. But we are happy because we are coming from a really challenging period”.

#83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, Rahel Frey Photo by: Paul Belletti

This just started in November 2022 when the announcement of the collaboration with Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the GT3 and LMDh programs arrived. The latter will be presented in a month, while the evolution of the Huracan has been taken over as soon as possible, having already faced the obstacle of the 24h of Daytona, moreover with an unfavorable Balance of Performance.

“Certainly the beginning was difficult and probably some misunderstandings in the passage of data between the Manufacturer, FIA and organizers led to what for us turned out to be a very negative BoP. It was certainly a struggle, but in any case we weren’t the the only ones who started struggling”, underlines Piccini.

“In addition, we know that the car is new and, as happens in these cases, it is known that there is a lot of work to do; having started from IMSA, whose championships start very soon while we and Lamborghini all in all started the collaboration late, here that it was a matter of making a big bet, arriving here today to celebrate a nice prize for the whole team”.

“Now we’ll stop for a moment because the guys in the team need it, then we’ll have the test ahead of the 24h of Spa and we’ll get back to work to make further progress at Paul Ricard.”