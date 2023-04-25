The first race of the season of the GT World Challenge Europe 2023 gathered an audience of 30,000 people over the three days that went on at the Monza National Circuit, where even the risk of rain didn’t stop the enthusiasts.

The opening round of the Endurance Cup of the SRO Motorsports Group series returned to dispute on the Brianza track after a year off which saw the protagonists compete at Imola in 2022. In addition to the GTWC, GT2 also fought on the track European Championship, GT4 and Clio Cup, and since Friday, when the activities for the GT3s weren’t foreseen apart from the Tests for the Bronze drivers in the late afternoon, we met enthusiasts.

It goes without saying that most of them were crowded in front of the Team WRT box, waiting to be able to see Valentino Rossi up close, with the fans already stationed behind the barriers since 8:00 in the morning, when the mechanics and the first workers.

Here we must also point out that the choice of location for the Belgian team and its hospitality, in the back of which stood the enclosed ‘Doctor’ motorhome and obviously besieged by onlookers ready to peek into the slits in the panels, was perhaps not of the all happy.

Atmosphere Photo by: SRO

The mass of people inevitably increased on Saturdays and Sundays, so whoever was nearby was practically blocked by the wall of people that went well beyond the barriers placed to create a central corridor. The Mercedes Akkodis ASP and Audi Boutsen VDS teams, for example, were the ones most in difficulty, with their drivers and technicians having to make their way to reach their positions.

This obviously also had repercussions on us insiders, who were sometimes forced to pass through the other pits or from the pit lane (when permitted) to reach the aforementioned teams and be able to glean information from their respective competitors. At a logistical level, for the next time a different allocation could be studied for Valentino and WRT in order to allow everyone to pass smoothly, avoiding getting entangled in the crowd.

Beyond that, the very nice thing (which was seen with great difficulty at Imola last year) was the attention also paid to the others. Ferrari drivers were stopped immediately as soon as they were seen arriving at the circuit or getting out of the trucks to take pictures and sign autographs, as were those of Lamborghini and other brands. A sign that (thankfully!) it’s not just Valentino who attracts people, as we were told directly by some enthusiasts we met during our laps in the paddock.

“Yes, of course, Valentino is an attraction, but we came because we are interested in the world of GT and its protagonists. The races are beautiful and the riders are very strong, so this is the main reason why we wanted to be there. Not for Rossi”. were the most beautiful words we heard on Sunday evening.

Atmosphere Photo by: SRO

In fact, having a Campionissimo like Raffaele Marciello or the Ferrari drivers protagonists in the WEC just a few meters away were very tempting opportunities not to be missed, as was finding the guys from BMW Motorsport who then won the race on Sunday, which was attended by so many in the grandstand central when the cars have lined up.

Not even the unreassuring weather forecast for the late afternoon or the problems with the continuous blackouts in the morning that risked ruining everything have discouraged the enthusiasts, who are always around the paddock enjoying the atmosphere and its attractions. such as the supercars on display, simulators, merchandising stalls and souvenirs that many have taken by storm.

In short, the Italy of engines is alive and (fortunately, still!) not only for Formula 1, and therefore we must try in every way to enhance everything that is not just the circus; with this, we are very curious to see who will be there – again in Monza – for the 6h of the FIA ​​WEC in July. The GTWC race was very good, now it’s the turn of the endurance prototype show. Then we’ll think about the Grand Prix, hoping that the Vedano power plant doesn’t throw a tantrum again, embarrassing the innocent Autodrome staff…

If you were in Monza last weekend, let us know how you got on and how was your experience!