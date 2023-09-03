Ferrari finished off the podium due to the penalty imposed on Thierry Vermeulen at the end of Race 1 of the GT World Challenge Europe.

In Hockenheim, the Emil Frey Racing driver had been the author of a good comeback together with his teammate Albert Costa and with the 296 GT3 #69 in the closing laps he put on a show in the assault on third place, at that moment occupied by Dries Vanthoor.

Despite the strenuous defense of the WRT driver, the Dutchman managed to overtake him right at the last corner on the final lap with a move as clever as it was mischievous as he gave him a little touch on the rear enough to make the #32 BMW M4 widen slightly.

This gave Vermeulen the opportunity to slip the Belgian inside and precede him under the checkered flag by almost 0″2, but in the evening the team of stewards found out that the Emil Frey Racing boy had been incorrect, imposing a 1″ penalty on him. ” for causing the collision and consequently handing third place overall back to Vanthoor, who can therefore celebrate together with teammate Charles Weerts.

#69 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen Photo by: SRO

