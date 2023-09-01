McLaren surprises everyone in the Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe in Hockenheim, where the protagonists of the Sprint Cup were able to run under a cloudy sky, but with a dry track after the morning rain.
The 720S #159 of Garage 59 won the day driven by Kjaergaard/Goethe, which after reaching the top of the standings 10′ from the checkered flag finished on top with a time of 1’38″487, narrowly edging out the main protagonists of the morning.
In fact, in second place we find Drudi/Feller with the Audi #40 of the Tresor Orange 1 with which they managed to take the lead in Free Practice; the Italian/Swiss duo is only 0″058 from the lead and remains ahead of the #88 Mercedes of Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP) and the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Emil Frey Racing, this time the #14 of Altoè/Lappalainen.
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
Photo by: SRO
Very close to these is the Audi #66 of Tresor-Attempto in the Top5, which with Mukovoz/Marschall is the best in the Bronze Cup. The other Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing, the 296 #69 of Vermeulen/Costa, goes down to sixth had figured this morning, with the Audi #21 of Comtoyou Racing behind them which the Magnus/Hutchison duo leads in front of everyone in the Gold Cup class.
The classification was mixed up a lot also due to the choices made on the tyres, among those who preferred to fit the new Pirellis to try to push straight away and others who didn’t want to waste trains in view of the Qualifying and Races on Saturday and Sunday.
A good improvement was achieved by Machiels/Bertolini in the Ferrari 296 #52 of AF Corse, who climbed to eighth overall and second Bronze behind the Lamborghini #60 of Pepper/Perera (VSR) and the Audi #99 of Aka/Patrese (Tresor Attempto ), still leading in the Silver Cup class.
This time the BMWs are further back and the best remains the #46 of Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin (Team WRT), 14th overall, while the #32 M4 of their teammates Weerts/Vanthoor is 21st, followed by the #31 of Neubauer/Simmenauer.
#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
Photo by: SRO
The fastest of the Porsches is the #55 Dinamic GT, 13th overall and third in the Bronze Cup with Zöchling/Sager.
In Gold Cup Top3 which also sees the presence of the Audi of Saintéloc (#26 Gachet/Evrard) and Boutsen VDS (#9 Di Folco/Panis), followed by the BMW #30 of Krütten/Williams (Team WRT).
In the Silver Cup, the second place goes to the Mercedes #90 of Madpanda Motorsport, which precedes the Honda #68 of Di Fabio/Zanotti (Nova Race).
Qualifying 1 is scheduled for Saturday morning at 9.50 am to define the starting grid for Race 1 (60′ distance), whose green light is scheduled for 2.00 pm.
|pos
|#
|Class
|Pilots
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|159
|Pro Cup
|Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:38,487
|2
|40
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
|Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:38,545
|0.058
|3
|88
|Pro Cup
|Timur Boguslavsky, Raffaele Marciello
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:38,646
|0.159
|4
|14
|Pro Cup
|Giacomo Altoe, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:38,785
|0.298
|5
|66
|Bronze cup
|Dennis Marschall, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:38,875
|0.388
|6
|69
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:38,960
|0.473
|7
|21
|Gold cup
|Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39.046
|0.559
|8
|52
|Bronze cup
|Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:39.189
|0.702
|9
|60
|Pro Cup
|Jordan Pepper, Franck Perera
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:39.216
|0.729
|10
|99
|Silver Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39.220
|0.733
|11
|111
|Pro Cup
|Christian Klien, Dean MacDonald
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:39.224
|0.737
|12
|90
|Silver Cup
|Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Mad Panda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:39.227
|0.740
|13
|55
|Bronze cup
|Christopher Zöchling, Philipp Sager
|Dynamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:39,247
|0.760
|14
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:39.251
|0.764
|15
|68
|Silver Cup
|Erwin Zanotti, Diego DiFabio
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
|1:39,286
|0.799
|16
|26
|Gold cup
|Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39,347
|0.860
|17
|54
|Pro Cup
|Adrien DeLeener, Christian Engelhart
|Dynamic GT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:39.402
|0.915
|18
|9
|Gold cup
|Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39,458
|0.971
|19
|87
|Bronze cup
|Jim Pla, Eric Debard
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:39,487
|1,000
|20
|77
|Silver Cup
|Jordan Love, Frank Bird
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:39,491
|1.004
|21
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:39,492
|1.005
|22
|31
|Pro Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas Neubauer
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:39,498
|1.011
|23
|25
|Pro Cup
|Erwan Bastard, Patric Niederhauser
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39,539
|1.052
|24
|27
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Mies, Gregoire Demoustier
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39,561
|1.074
|25
|65
|Silver Cup
|Simon Connor Primm, Maximilian Paul
|Paul Motorsport
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:39,577
|1,090
|26
|28
|Silver Cup
|Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Moncini
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3 EVO 2
|1:39,597
|1.110
|27
|30
|Gold cup
|Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:39.655
|1.168
|28
|71
|Silver Cup
|Nicola Marinangeli, Sean Hudspeth
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1:39,761
|1,274
|29
|11
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39,800
|1.313
|30
|10
|Gold cup
|Cesar Gazeau, Adam Eteki
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:39,874
|1,387
|31
|188
|Bronze cup
|Henrique Chaves, Miguel Ramos
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:39,903
|1,416
|32
|44
|Bronze cup
|Steven Palette, Stephane Denoual
|CLRT extension
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:39,962
|1,475
|33
|911
|Bronze cup
|Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:39,977
|1,490
|34
|119
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Marcus Paverud
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:40.037
|1,550
|35
|163
|Silver Cup
|Rolf Ineichen, Yuki Nemoto
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:40.104
|1.617
|36
|79
|Bronze cup
|Sebastien Baud, Hubert Haupt
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:40.197
|1,710
|37
|112
|Bronze cup
|Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:40.501
|2.014
|38
|91
|Bronze cup
|Robert Renauer, Ralf Bohn
|Herbert Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:40,568
|2.081
|39
|12
|Pro Cup
|Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:40,570
|2.083
|40
|81
|Bronze cup
|Fabian Schiller, Reema Juffali
|Theeba Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:40,785
|2,298
|41
|18
|Silver Cup
|Matteo Desideri, Federico Scionti
|GSM AB1 GT3 Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:41,347
|2,860
