McLaren surprises everyone in the Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe in Hockenheim, where the protagonists of the Sprint Cup were able to run under a cloudy sky, but with a dry track after the morning rain.

The 720S #159 of Garage 59 won the day driven by Kjaergaard/Goethe, which after reaching the top of the standings 10′ from the checkered flag finished on top with a time of 1’38″487, narrowly edging out the main protagonists of the morning.

In fact, in second place we find Drudi/Feller with the Audi #40 of the Tresor Orange 1 with which they managed to take the lead in Free Practice; the Italian/Swiss duo is only 0″058 from the lead and remains ahead of the #88 Mercedes of Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP) and the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Emil Frey Racing, this time the #14 of Altoè/Lappalainen.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

Very close to these is the Audi #66 of Tresor-Attempto in the Top5, which with Mukovoz/Marschall is the best in the Bronze Cup. The other Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing, the 296 #69 of Vermeulen/Costa, goes down to sixth had figured this morning, with the Audi #21 of Comtoyou Racing behind them which the Magnus/Hutchison duo leads in front of everyone in the Gold Cup class.

The classification was mixed up a lot also due to the choices made on the tyres, among those who preferred to fit the new Pirellis to try to push straight away and others who didn’t want to waste trains in view of the Qualifying and Races on Saturday and Sunday.

A good improvement was achieved by Machiels/Bertolini in the Ferrari 296 #52 of AF Corse, who climbed to eighth overall and second Bronze behind the Lamborghini #60 of Pepper/Perera (VSR) and the Audi #99 of Aka/Patrese (Tresor Attempto ), still leading in the Silver Cup class.

This time the BMWs are further back and the best remains the #46 of Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin (Team WRT), 14th overall, while the #32 M4 of their teammates Weerts/Vanthoor is 21st, followed by the #31 of Neubauer/Simmenauer.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi Photo by: SRO

The fastest of the Porsches is the #55 Dinamic GT, 13th overall and third in the Bronze Cup with Zöchling/Sager.

In Gold Cup Top3 which also sees the presence of the Audi of Saintéloc (#26 Gachet/Evrard) and Boutsen VDS (#9 Di Folco/Panis), followed by the BMW #30 of Krütten/Williams (Team WRT).

In the Silver Cup, the second place goes to the Mercedes #90 of Madpanda Motorsport, which precedes the Honda #68 of Di Fabio/Zanotti (Nova Race).

Qualifying 1 is scheduled for Saturday morning at 9.50 am to define the starting grid for Race 1 (60′ distance), whose green light is scheduled for 2.00 pm.