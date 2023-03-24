SRO Motorsports Group has announced the entry list for the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, which in 2023 will have a new record of 72 cars on the grid.

The race valid for the GT World Challenge Europe and the Intercontinental GT Challenge will take place on the weekend of 29 June – 2 July in the Ardennes and among the starters we will have not only the protagonists of both championships, but also many other participants who will increase the show on the track.

56 are the cars that are part of the GTWC 2023 Endurance Cup list and starting with those of our house, the Ferraris will be of two types; the 296 GT3 will be fielded by AF Corse in no less than four specimens, divided equally between the PRO and Bronze classes, while Samantha Tan’s ST Racing, in collaboration with Rinaldi Racing, is in PRO-AM with the old but extremely reliable 488 GT3.

#51 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

A battalion of 10 cars represents Lamborghini Squadra Corse with the renewed Huracán GT3 EVO2, which at PRO level hopes for K-Pax Racing and on the #63 of Iron Lynx, a team that also lines up the #19 in Bronze and the #83 of the Iron Dames in the Gold Cup. In the Silver Cup there are instead the two cars of Grasser Racing and that of VSR, while in PRO-AM space for AGS Events, Barwell Motorsport and Leipert Motorsport.

The Aston Martin is back again, which did not have any Vantage entered in the Sprint and Endurance Cup of the GTWC, but which did not want to miss out at Spa and therefore will give support to the Bullitt Racing rookies in the hunt for a good result in the Silver Class.

As always, Audi Sport arrives with a large group of R8 LMS, this year 12 divided among the various categories and prepared by Saintéloc Junior Team, Tresor-Attempto Orange1, Comtoyou Racing, Boutsen VDS, CSA Racing and Uno Racing Team.

Valentino Rossi, TEAM WRT, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: WRT Team

BMW M Motorsport has 8 M4 GT3s to follow, with Walkenhorst Motorsport, Rowe Racing and Team WRT carrying their colours. Great expectations for the Belgian team which also has Valentino Rossi in its ranks and the will to get a good result on home soil.

After last year’s victory, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport could not miss out and increases its GT3s in action reaching even 16 specimens. Akkodis-ASP will have to defend the overall triumph of 2022, but watch out also for GruppeM Racing and AlManar, as well as Winward Racing, Madpanda Motorsport, GetSpeed ​​Performance, SunEnergy1 Racing, Haupt Racing Team, Theeba Motorsport and CrowdStrike Racing by Riley.

Porsche is also betting a lot on the event with 14 brand new 911 GT3-Rs in the 992 version (a car that was presented at Spa last year) by Dinamic GT Huber Racing, Rutronik Racing, Manthey EMA, CLRT, Herberth Motorsport, Huber Motorsport, Team Parker Racing, Pure Rxcing, Car Collection Motorsport, GMG Racing, Grove Racing and Modena Motorsports.

Finally, McLaren has a new 720S GT3 Evo in PRO Class thanks to Garage 59, while another 5 are in Bronze Class with Sky Tempesta Racing, Optimum Motorsport, Inception Racing and 7TSIX.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Franck Perera, Jordan Pepper, Romain Grosjean Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“It is with great pride and humility that we present this outstanding entry list for the 75th running of the 24 Hours of Spa. A 72-car line-up under eight marques reflects not only the historic status of the event but also the hard work put into its continued success “said Stéphane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group.

“Interest in the new Bronze Cup class has exceeded expectations, while all five categories look set to produce a very high level of competition. It is also gratifying to see so many teams from all over the world.”

“The 24 Hours of Spa is a race of international significance, and this is clearly demonstrated by the diversity of our entry list. We look forward to welcoming the teams and, of course, a huge fan base for a spectacular show.” this summer”.

24h of Spa – Members List