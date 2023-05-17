Podium debut for Nova Race in the GT World Challenge Europe, which experienced the first round of the 2023 Sprint Cup season at Brands Hatch last weekend.

The Lombard team presented its Honda NSX GT3 Evo22 built by JAS Motorsport for the first time in the SRO Motorsports Group series and the debut immediately gave a place of honor in the Silver Cup Class with the pair formed by the Italian Champions Jacopo Guidetti and Leonardo Moncini.

The duo immediately put themselves on display on the English track fighting in the middle of the group against fierce and even more expert rivals, but at the end of Race 1 an excellent second place came behind the Audi of Tresor Attempto Racing, conquered in a comeback from fourth category from which Moncini had been forced to start after he found himself with the red flag displayed in the Final in Qualifying and unable to improve his time.

In the second heat the duels saw the very young pair of Honda #28 start seventh and finish in fourth place in the class, but taking good points which for the rest of the season is something that bodes well for the team directed by Christian Pescatori.

#28 Nova Race, Honda NSX GT3 EvoII: Jacopo Guidetti, Leonardo Moncini Photo by: SRO

“I had an incredible weekend! – admits Guidetti – The balance is certainly positive, it was really motivating to be able to compare ourselves with riders of great depth and experience. I immediately found a good feeling with the track despite this being my first experience: Qualifying wasn’t lucky, but in Race 1 we immediately found an excellent pace managing to climb up to the second final position”.

“In the following heat, despite a small hiccup during the pit stop, we managed to keep in contact with the very first positions, reaching the checkered flag just a few cents from the podium”.

“Now we’re focusing on the next home challenge at Misano, where we’ll be able to count on a high level of knowledge of the track and on the many data we’ve accumulated so far over the last few seasons. The goal is obviously to confirm ourselves among the best in the Silver Cup in a track where we won last year in the Italian Championship”.

“Thanks go to JAS Motorsport, to all the Nova Race staff and to all my sponsors for their great support, in the hope that this journey together can lead us to gain great satisfaction during the year”.

At Nova Race, a bit of bitterness remains regarding the Honda #68 entrusted to Erwin Zanotti/Diego Di Fabio, forced to elbow in the rear and also protagonist of a controversial episode in Race 1 when it was badly hit on the side by the Audi of Saintéloc, hastily sent back to the track by the mechanics of the French team while the NSX arrived.

Now all that remains is to wait for the weekend of 15-16 July in Misano, where the home appointment for the boys of Nova Race/JAS Motorsport will take place. And who knows, maybe something much nicer than a second place will arrive in front of your audience…