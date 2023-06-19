The GT World Challenge Europe weekend at Paul Ricard was very difficult, with many cars on track and some crews in action preparing the 24h of Spa.

Among these was Kikko Galbiati, who together with Dylan Pereira and Andrey Mikovoz in FP1 and FP2 started with a very good balance of the Audi R8 LMS #66, albeit in variable weather conditions.

Despite this, working together with the Tresor Attempto Racing team, a good job came out for the set-up for qualifying and above all for the race. Compared to Monza, the crew managed to start further up the starting grid, as always there are many drivers within a few tenths and refining the set-up was fundamental.

#66 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Andrey Mikovoz, Kikko Galbiati, Dylan Pereira Photo by: SRO

There is still a lot to work and to recover on the cars ahead that start in the middle of the grid. Difficult start for AM Mikovoz who found himself in difficult start conditions, despite the start under the safety car, then due to a contact he was relegated to last position.

For Galbiati immediately a double stint that brought him back to 33rd position with a very fast race pace, lapping on the pace of the PROs. In the end, he finished 27th overall and 7th in the Bronze Cup. In this regard, there is still a need to start a few positions ahead, due to traffic and riders trying to recover.

The car was certainly better than in the first race at Monza and now we have to think about the 24h of Spa, where more cars will arrive in the Bronze Cup, with two good days of testing where work was continued for the Ardennes classic .

#66 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Kikko Galbiati, Dylan Pereira Photo by: SRO

“It was a difficult weekend, despite this we managed to work well and take another step forward – explains Galbiati – Qualifying remains fundamental, starting further ahead with many cars helps a lot. Step forward also for the improved Audi compared to Monza “.

“I am very comfortable now and in my double stint I managed to recover several positions. Now we have to think about Mugello where I will be on the EF Racing Porsche 992 together with Vicky Piria in the GT Cup”.

“A summer certainly full of commitments that helps me a lot to stay in the car and grind out the kilometres. At Paul Ricard we had a “taste” of the night and we had a great time. The 24h of Spa is certainly another story but I think that there is a chance to do well”.