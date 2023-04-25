Ferrari inaugurates its 2023 season in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe by hitting the Top10 in a comeback at the 3h of Monza.

The home weekend proved to be rather complicated for the pair of 296 GT3s entered by AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors in the PRO Class, while the 488 of the Piacenza-based team that was the protagonist in the Bronze category also suffered more than expected.

Ever since Free Practice it had been seen that the new GT3s of the Prancing Horse were still lacking in competitiveness, something already seen in their debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in January where, thanks to an unfavorable Balance Of Performance, they had been ‘castrated’ prematurely.

The SRO Motorsports Group technicians have updated the BoP in view of Sunday’s race on the Brianza track, where a few steps forward by the 296 have actually been made, but still with something to understand and fix properly for the future. Only 18th and 23rd place arrived in Qualifying, with the awareness that the first objective would have been to stay out of trouble at the funnel of the Prima Variante.

What certainly went well is the attitude of the riders, which in any case shouldn’t be questioned. Starting from the center of the group, Alessio Rovera immediately tried to elbow his way through the traffic, trying to recover positions up to the top 10 despite his Red #51 suffering on the straight compared to the rival cars.

Handing over the wheel to Nicklas Nielsen, the Dane also maintained an excellent pace considering the potential available and the last part of the race led by rookie Robert Shwartzman was a tight-lipped defense of eighth place overall, seventh in the category .

#71 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi Photo by: Paul Belletti

“A weekend of great work that the team carried out admirably. He wasn’t obvious at his debut with a new car in such a tight championship. Everything worked and the 296 GT3 responded well to the settings, continuing to improve over the course of the weekend. It’s agile and balanced, at Monza we were able to take another step forward. There’s still work to do, it’s natural, but the direction is right,” said Rovera.

“In the GTWC a couple of tenths already weigh a lot, but we’ll be able to play it. We did our best in qualifying, then in the race we tried to gain as much as possible. We found ourselves behind a group of less effective cars in the few sections more driven but with high top speeds on the straight and it was difficult to overtake”.

“Fortunately, at a certain point I passed and with a clear track I was able to set a good pace and catch up on whoever preceded us. After qualifying, the goal was to make a comeback up to the points zone. We succeeded and so we return from our home race with something useful in the pocket in terms of the championship”.

Nielsen adds: “Considering where we started from, we had a very good race. Sure, we would have liked to have been faster but in terms of race pace, especially when we’re not in traffic and we have a clear track ahead of us, we’re not far away.”

“We have to improve and work, that’s clear, on the other hand we’re also at the beginning of the journey for the 296 GT3 and this was my first race with this car. It’s clear that our car is good and that, at the same time, we need to get to know her better. It was important to finish the race, gather useful indications for development and focus on these areas”.

Shwartzman also did well, who was on his first outing on a GT3 in the race: “I’m happy with the result, considering that both in free practice and in qualifying we weren’t able to express ourselves at our best, so finishing the race seventh, getting the first points is something positive. Personally, my goal was to finish in the top 10, so the result was achieved.”

“We made a few mistakes: Alessio started staying out of trouble and riding perfectly, then Nicklas showed all his qualities. When it was my turn, I first of all wanted to avoid any mistakes, so I had a lot of fun fighting in the traffic.”

“Here at Monza I saw perfectly what GT racing represents: I want to better understand how to handle the 296 GT3, I have to get used to the new car which requires a very different driving style compared to the single-seaters, especially when cornering. I’ll talk to my team-mates and I hope that we’ll be even stronger in the next race.”

“Monza? It was nice to see so many people in the stands and in front of the garage, I heard many of them shouting my name: it was a great emotion and I thank all the fans”.

#71 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3: Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi Photo by: SRO

Less fortunate was the race of the #71 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco, the one better placed on the grid of the two, but ran into not only the initial traffic on the track, but also in the pits during the first stop.

This relegated the car from Maranello to further chaos in the second and third parts of the race, entangled in the tussle trains that prevented it from running on a clear track and following its little sister #51, having to settle for a meso 14th place general.

“It was a beautiful race, however difficult. We started in traffic and in this championship it’s difficult to recover if you find yourself in these conditions – admits Rigon – Unfortunately our final position was conditioned by a problematic pit stop because there were too many cars and we were forced to reposition ourselves using the trolleys, losing more than twenty seconds”.

“So my stint began with our 296 GT3 in the middle of traffic, with no real possibility of attacking the others except by taking unnecessary risks. I still managed to gain some positions but we could have scored more points. The car responds well and we didn’t have any major problems, apart from the lack of power due to the Balance of Performance. We too at Ferrari need to improve and we will work together to progress. From this point of view we have collected important data to make us find ourselves more competitive as early as the next race ”.

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3: Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini, Jef Machiels Photo by: Paul Belletti

Finally, the fight in Bronze Class with the ‘old’ 488 #52 driven by Louis and Jeff Machiels and Andrea Bertolini was not very enjoyable for the Maranello standard bearers; the latter in the final, while trying to assault the podium in his category, hit the BMW of Ceccato Racing on the rear at the first braking point, an error punished with a 45″ penalty which made the crew slide backwards.

Also noteworthy is the presence on the grid of the 488 entered by Samatha Tan’s team together with Rinaldi Racing, which ended immediately KO due to an accident at the start with the Canadian sent onto the grass and into the wall by a Mercedes.