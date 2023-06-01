The series promoted by SRO is back in the spotlight on the occasion of the 1000 Kilometers which takes place in Le Castellet, a facility measuring 5.7 kilometers and which has been part of the continental championship calendar since 2012, in an event which will see 57 cars on the grid including two 296 GT3 and two 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

The race, on the maximum distance of 6 hours, will be staged at night with the green flag scheduled for Saturday 3 at 18.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: SRO

Pro class

After the inaugural round at Monza last April, in the category that includes crews of only professional drivers at Paul Ricard there will be two Ferrari 296 GT3s, both from the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team, entrusted to the Prancing Horse officials.

Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen will return to share car number 51 to seek redemption after the seventh place obtained at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

Rovera and Nielsen, after having collected numerous international successes with the Maranello GTs and with the LMP2 prototypes, have been protagonists in the GT WC Europe since this season with Shwartzman, making his debut in endurance racing and also involved in the season as Reserve Driver of the Scuderia Ferrari in F1; on the transalpine track the class of 1999 has already had the opportunity to test the derivative from the series during the pre-season tests.

With number 71, the 296 GT3 of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors will see Daniel Serra making its debut in the championship: the South American, who had missed the Italian commitment for a concurrent race in the Stock Car championship in Brazil, will share the cockpit with Davide Rigon and Anthony Fire.

For the team, the goal is to score points to move up the standings after the eleventh place obtained at the 3 Hours of Monza.

After the commitment at Paul Ricard for five of the official drivers, the journey to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the fourth round of the FIA ​​WEC, will follow, where Nielsen and Fuoco will be at the start with the Ferrari 499P in the premier Hypercar class, while Rovera, Serra and Rigon will return to the scene with the 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class.

#51 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: SRO

Other classes

Two 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will complete the quartet of Ferraris entered in the French event among the crews that include professionals and gentlemen. In the Bronze category, the AF Corse team will be at the starting line with Louis and Jef Machiels, who share car number 52 together with the official Andrea Bertolini.

In the Pro-Am class, ST Racing with Rinaldi entrusts the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 38 to the Spaniard Isaac Tutumlu, the Canadian Samantha Tan and the American Jon Miller.

#52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3: Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini, Jef Machiels Photo by: Paul Belletti

Alessio Rovera, 296 GT3 #51: “We’re coming from testing at Spa and I’m satisfied with the work done, while we lapped at Le Castellet almost three months ago and therefore development of the 296 GT3 hadn’t yet reached today’s level. This is why it’s very difficult to make predictions about how we’ll actually behave, we’ll find out directly on Friday in the first practice sessions.”

“In any case, even though it’s not one of my favorite tracks, our car should adapt well to the characteristics of the French track and I think we’ll be more competitive than in the first round. The level is always high in the GT World Challenge, there are many variables , we will present ourselves determined to do well in the face of very numerous competition”.

Nicklas Nielsen, 296 GT3 #51: “The first race at Monza wasn’t easy for us even if, after a complicated qualifying, we made some steps forward during the 3 Hours that opened the season, getting a decent result at the finish line “.

“In terms of performance in Italy, the 296 GT3 performed well, especially in terms of overall balance, so I’m sure we’re on the right track.”

“Now is the time for the race at Paul Ricard, a track I’ve never raced on, where Ferrari cars have generally proved to be competitive. We are confident and ready to have a good race”.

Davide Rigon, 296 GT3 #71: “In the weeks between Monza and Paul Ricard we were able to prepare ourselves in the best possible way and further refine the set-up of our 296 GT3”.

“The car on the ‘flying’ lap is very fast, we know that, while in Italy it suffered especially in the traffic due to the BoP, which penalized it excessively during the first round of the championship”.

Daniel Serra, 296 GT3 #71: “The goal is to compete for the win. We completed a good test day at Spa recently and I think we are moving in the right direction. I’m happy to finally be able to start my season in GT World Challenge Europe.”

“Paul Ricard? It’s a nice circuit, even if not the best according to my point of view. Personally I prefer the ‘old school’ tracks more, fewer curves and paved escape routes and with fewer potential problems in terms of track limits” .