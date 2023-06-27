Five Ferraris are expected at the start of the most iconic race of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps which will take place on the weekend of 2 July on the 7.004 km track nestled in the Ardennes forest.

The race, organized for the first time in 1924 and now in its 75th edition, will see on the grid four 296 GT3s – a car making its debut in the demanding Belgian event – ​​and a 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with the participation of eight official drivers of the Maranello including Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen, returning from the 24 Hours of Le Mans which ended with victory, the Hyperpole and the best time in the race for the 499P Hypercars.

Lilou Wadoux is also at the start, winner of the third round of the FIA ​​WEC 2023 on the same track in LMGTE AM.

#71 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: AG Photo

PRO class

In the “queen” category there are two Ferrari 296 GT3s entered, both bearers of the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team and entrusted to official drivers of the Prancing Horse.

On car #71 Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco arrive at the starting line after obtaining a fifth place in the 1000 Kilometers of Paul Ricard which took place on the first weekend of June, the second round of the Endurance Cup after the stage inaugural in Monza.

Also in red livery with yellow details is the second Ferrari – #51 – lined up by the Belgian team in which Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen, seventh in France, will try to score points with a high specific weight for the title race.

In the Endurance Cup Drivers’ standings, the two crews occupy respectively seventh and ninth slots with 12 and 10 points ahead of the 24 Hours.

#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels, Jef Machiels Photo by: Ferrari

Other classes

In the Bronze category, the AF Corse team returns to the Spa-Francorchamps track with two cars. The 296 GT3 #50 will take turns Simon Mann, the Belgian Ulysse de Pauw – winner of the Silver Cup champion last year in the Sprint series of the GTWC Europe –, Nicolas Varrone and Julien Piguet; while on the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 #52 Andrea Bertolini and his teammates Louis and Jef Machiels, who took the second step of the podium at Le Castellet, are joined by Lilou Wadoux.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Frenchwoman is also the star of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, in which together with Rovera she celebrated an historic class success in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps which went under the spotlights last April, in challenging weather conditions for the drivers, with the rain which, as per tradition, made the race on the track which is characterized by frequent ups and downs and 20 bends even more complicated.

In the Pro-Am class, the ST Racing with Rinaldi team entrusts Isaac Tutumlu, Samantha Tan, Jon Miller and Leonard Weiss with the 296 GT3 #38, fresh from the podium obtained at Paul Ricard.

#38 ST Racing-Rinaldi, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Samantha Tan, Jon Miller Photo by: Ferrari

History and Hall of Fame

The tradition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps dates back to 1924, the year of the inaugural edition which followed the first 24 Hours of Le Mans by twelve months, in an era in which endurance races represented a challenge not only against the time trial, but also with the physical resistance of the drivers and the reliability of the racing cars in the initial era of motor racing. The first Ferrari victory was achieved in 1949 by the 166 MM of Luigi Chinetti and Jean Lucas.

Currently reserved for GT3 class cars (71 crews entered in 2023; the race is also valid as the third act of the Intercontinental GT Challenge), the Prancing Horse has had several successes in recent years.

In 2021 Alessandro Pier Guidi and Nicklas Nielsen, with Côme Ledogar, celebrated absolute success with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in a race that saw the Italian driver three times world champion sign the decisive overtaking just a few minutes from the finish line.

The same car also achieved three more class victories in 2019, 2021 and 2022, in the latter case with Bertolini, Rovera, L. Machiels and Stefano Costantini who took the top step of the podium in Pro-Am. Bertolini, who obtained two overall victories in the historic Belgian race (in 2006 and 2008), also achieved three class successes together with Louis Machiels.

The program

After the tests reserved for drivers with a Bronze license, on Tuesday 27 June, the track program will continue on Thursday 29 with two free practice sessions, pre-qualifications and qualifications; On Friday 30 June the Superpole will decide the grid of the 24 Hours which will start at 16.30 on Saturday 1 July (local times).