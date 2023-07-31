Ferrari returns home from the 3h of the Nürburgring once again with a bitter taste in the mouth and several perplexities about what is a 2023 season of the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe now spent more turning up its nose.

This time the 296 GT3s managed by AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors lapped well and without experiencing any problems, a sign that over time the youthful ‘woes’ of the new car from Maranello are being resolved, as had been emphasized several times by preaching patience when is in front of a project in its first months of life.

It is a pity that the results on the track did not arrive mainly due to external factors, namely the notorious Balance of Performance, which apparently the insiders of the SRO Motorsports Group championship have not yet understood how to apply to allow the Reds to arrive at least to compete on a par with the other cars.

It’s an unfortunately boring film which we are tired of talking about by now, but which has already been seen at Monza, Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps, and which has also been repeated in Germany; after the Qualifying which had relegated the #51 and #71 Ferraris to 13th and 21st place, the weight table was updated by removing 10kg from 296.

A ‘sweet’ that was of no use as was widely seen in the race, where the crews made up of Nielsen/Rovera/Shwartzman and Fuoco/Serra/Rigon struggled enormously in the traffic to get back on top, suffering heavily under acceleration, on the straight and lack of speed in the big corners, losing any possibility of staying in the slipstream and having to attempt something only in the few braking sections of the mixed sections of the track.

At the start, then, the #51 ridden by Nielsen had got off to a pretty good start, but the Winward Racing Mercedes driven by Russell Ward came from the rear to bump into the Dane badly, who took a few seconds to restart his vehicle as he gradually slipped from other cars.

The few hopes therefore passed into the hands of the #71 who first Davide Rigon, then Antonio Fuoco and finally Daniel Serra led to 14th place overall fighting with a knife between his teeth and trying to avoid traffic by lengthening the driving sessions before return to the pits for stops.

#51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: AG Photo

“The start was good and I’m happy. I did very well in the first corner, then in the next left I made a mistake and maybe I was touched, with the result that I lost some positions, otherwise it would have been a start to be framed”, highlights Rigon.

“During my first driving stint, I had good pace, but I suffered in terms of absolute speed. When we get together in the group, it becomes very difficult to overtake. Among the positive points of the 296 GT3 is undoubtedly the fact that it stresses little the tyres, so that degradation is low”.

Serra echoes him: “We struggled to fight so we found ourselves in traffic, unlike other parts of the race with an ‘open’ track where our car’s performance was of a higher level”.

Fuoco also underlines the strengths: “The 296 GT3 race after race continues along its path of growth. At the Nürburgring we did everything possible to get the best position. The goal is to be able to shorten the gap with the cars that can currently compete for the top spots in the standings”.

For Nielsen, Robert Shwartzman and Alessio Rovera the problems didn’t end, with a penalty and other fights in the middle of the group that eventually lead the #51 Red to 22nd overall. A sign that, once again, the standard bearers of the Prancing Horse were forced to play the role of supporting actors.

#71 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: AG Photo

“The result arrived here in Germany is not what we would have hoped for. Having started from a backward position on the starting grid, we knew that the race would be uphill – admits Rovera – Now we look forward to the next appointment after the summer in Barcelona with the aim of continuing to improve”.

Shwartzman adds: “It’s a shame about the rear-end collision Nicklas suffered at the start of the race which affected us. In the initial stages we had a good pace, then several times both during my stint and in Nielsen’s stint we found ourselves in traffic, with some cars even lapped that didn’t leave us room to overtake”.

Nielsen comments: “I think I made an excellent start, then at the first corner I was touched at the rear and it took me a few seconds to get my car going again. Our race, therefore, was definitely compromised by this fact.”

“Furthermore, in terms of absolute speed, we suffer compared to our opponents who can aspire to the top positions, and we struggle when we find ourselves battling with them, while when we’re out of traffic, our performance is very good, as are our lap times. Lastly, in an attempt to recover positions it was difficult to finish overtaking also because there are often slower cars that don’t facilitate them”.

It is therefore too little that the new Ferraris have to their credit and rather than talking about time on flying lap and pace (which leave the time they find if you are then unable to overtake and play it in the chaos), from a future point of view it will be necessary to act taking into account the aforementioned factors also because when put in a position to have its say (in other championships), the 296 has proven to be solid and competitive.

Clearly the weight discounts are not enough and the insiders of the series will have to find solutions to allow the small V6 from Maranello to express a potential worthy of the name and to be in the game with the others, not only thinking of the last round in Barcelona, but also to the 2024 season.