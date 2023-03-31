There will be seven manufacturers competing for the overall GT World Challenge title for the 2023 season.

In fact, SRO Motorsports Group organizes the championships in Asia, Australia, Europe and America (in addition to the Intercontinental GT Challenge), and in the 52 scheduled races, 29 different circuits from 12 countries will be visited on the four different continents mentioned above.

Representing Italy we will have Ferrari and Lamborghini, with the House of Maranello which in this first season with the 296 GT3 will also be able to count on the ‘old’ 488 of the customer teams, while in Sant’Agata Bolognese they have profoundly revised the Huracan arriving at the GT3EVO2.

Valentino Rossi, TEAM WRT, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: WRT Team

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport will not miss the fight, the reigning champion who will have to defend his title from the assaults of his compatriots Audi Sport, BMW M Motorsport (for which Valentino Rossi is in action in Europe) and Porsche Motorsport.

Finally, McLaren also decided to sign up for a lot of money on the renewed 720S GT3 Evo to score points across the various championships and fight for the absolute top of the category.

“GT World Challenge is shaping up to be strong for 2023, with full grids in Europe and Asia, as well as strong growth in America and Australia,” said Stephane Ratel, Founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group.

“This is an outstanding global series, specifically designed for the manufacturers competing in customer team racing, who can demonstrate their strength in all categories and all over the world. We look forward to another year of top-level GT3 competition.”