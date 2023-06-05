Ferrari hits the overall Top 5 at the Paul Ricard 1000 Km, the second Endurance Cup event of the GT World Challenge Europe of the season, which also gives the good ‘old’ 488 a couple of podiums in the other categories.

It wasn’t an easy race for the 296 GT3s prepared by the AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors team, which since practice has seen the drivers try to set up their respective cars in the best possible way for the 6h race.

The best placed Red at the end was the #71 of Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco, while the #51 of Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera finished seventh losing some pace in the last two hours due to a slight technical problem in the draft of petrol.

Throughout the event, the cars from Maranello continued ‘arm in arm’, also exchanging positions to try and grab the podium, but the higher speed on the straights of Audi, Mercedes and BMW prevented the Prancing Horse’s drivers from aiming for something moreover.

#51 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Robert Shwartzman, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Ferrari

“During the first driving session I tried to do my best: the pace was good as was the overall balance of the car, while I struggled more on straight sections and in traffic”, admits Shwartzman, who was responsible for the start.

“After the pit stop, the situation improved, I felt more grip and I had more fun behind the wheel. I’m quite satisfied, but aware that there is still a lot of work to be done”.

Nielsen instead tackled the central part: “It wasn’t an easy race. During my two rounds I went quite well, especially in the first one. Fighting in the traffic wasn’t easy, we struggled to overtake, an aspect that was also evident in the first part of the race.”

“Now let’s look at the next race which will take place in a special and mythical context like the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps”.

Rovera, on the other hand, had the finale, in which he immediately set off posting excellent times, to then grit his teeth: “At Paul Ricard we weren’t able to contend with our main rivals for a podium finish. However, the test ends with positive indications that give us confidence for the third round of the Endurance Cup in Belgium”.

#71 AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors, Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

As we said, the #71 takes home fifth place and Serra – making his season debut in the series – has already understood what it takes to do better: “At the start we lost some positions in a very hectic stage of the race due to the many cars on the track. In the race we had excellent cornering speeds, but we suffered a bit on the straights and it wasn’t easy to get back in the standings”.

“My 296 GT3 here at Paul Ricard was well balanced. Looking to the future, we’ll have to find the conditions to express ourselves at best at top speeds where we’re suffering the most”.

Rigon adds: “I got off to a very good start in Daniel’s place, then I found myself in the midst of many lapped riders who didn’t give me space and didn’t always respect the blue flags. Then, in the ‘hottest’ phase, there was a contact with the Lamborghini #63 which cost me several seconds”.

“We leave Paul Ricard with some positive indications regarding the overall balance of the car, and tire management, aspects that were evident in this test. However, we still have to work to improve some aspects, but I’m confident ahead of the next one appointment in Spa”.

Fuoco comments: “It was a positive race in terms of feeling with the 296 GT3 and the reliability of the car. We fought for a top 5 position which I think was the best result we could achieve here at Paul Ricard.”

“Let’s leave Le Castellet with this awareness and we are already thinking about the next round of the championship, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, a very nice race for every driver in which the hope will be to be able to compete for the podium”.

#38 ST Racing-Rinaldi, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Samantha Tan, Jon Miller Photo by: Ferrari

488 a certainty

‘Old chicken makes good soup’ is the best saying to describe the 488 GT3 Evo which takes home two podiums at Paul Ricard. The #52 of AF Corse driven by Andrea Bertolini, Louis and Jef Machiels hits the place of honor in the Bronze Cup class, also taking advantage of the final retirement of the #188 McLaren that led the event in the category.

In the PRO-AM Class first joy for ST Racing-Rinaldi with the trio formed by Isaac Tutumlu Lopez, Samantha Tan and Jon Miller, authors of an error-free race with their #38 and also second under the checkered flag.

#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo: Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels, Jef Machiels Photo by: Ferrari

“Getting on the podium is always an experience that gives emotions. At Le Castellet the satisfaction is even greater due to the fact that with Louis, with whom I have been competing for many years, we have chosen to change category this year to race together with Jef “, says Bertolini, in the final comeback and able to print the best time in the class.

“The first goal this year is to help Jef grow as a rider, but we had other goals: finish in the points, and get on the podium, the latter result we achieved today.”

“Now we look ahead, hoping to take a victory. It would be extraordinary if this happened at the 24 Hours of Spa in a legendary race which, by awarding the highest number of points, is generally also fundamental for the final championship standings”.