A second place, a victory and top of the drivers’ standings: the 2023 Sprint Cup season of the GT World Challenge Europe could not have started better for a great Mattia Drudi, protagonist of the Brands Hatch weekend.

Paired with Ricardo Feller, the official Audi Sport driver put on a show on the English track where he immediately proved to be very fast and capable of fighting for the podium already in Race 1, when he had the first part of the race to recover a position placing himself in third place, before handing over the wheel to the Swiss colleague, who arrived just 0″6 from the Mercedes of the duo Boguslavskiy/Marciello.

Having put the place of honor in his pocket with some regrets, given the decidedly superior pace of the Swiss with respect to the AMG in the final, Race 2 began with Feller himself elbowing close to the Top5, choosing to return to the pits first on the occasion of the pit stop window.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

Here the masterpiece was accomplished not only by the Tresor Orange 1 team in quickly sending the Audi R8 LMS #40 back on track, but above all by Drudi with new tires and author of a series of very fast laps that brought him to the lead.

The rider from Romagna made no mistakes and when on lap 24 the last car in front of him also stopped – Christopher Mies’ Audi, which then collapsed miserably in the rear with Demoustier at the wheel – the team directed by Ferdinando Geri open the door to success.

Drudi stretched ahead of the WRT BMWs in the hands of Valentino Rossi and Charles Weerts, finding himself with a margin of over 4″ which he then wisely managed in the final race, grabbing his first victory in the series after many attempts and little luck.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

“Finally! It’s my first victory in the GTWC since I started racing there in 2019 and I’m very happy – said the 24-year-old from Rimini smiling – I’m really happy and I have to thank Ricardo and the guys in the team who made a fantastic pit stop” .

“This gave me the opportunity to get back into action with a clear track and push using the fresh tyres. When I was first I tried to manage the situation and it worked, so I’m very happy.”

Feller was also satisfied: “Luckily the sun came out and this gave us a hand, but I’m happy and grateful to Mattia and the team because it’s a deserved result. Now we have to continue like this”.

After several appearances where he was able to show off all his talent, but without collecting what he deserved and deserved, now Drudi has a level partner like Feller with whom to get a lot of satisfaction during the Sprint season.

The only question mark remains understanding what will happen at the end of the year, given that the rumors of a possible closure of the Audi Sport Customer Racing department could leave the Rimini area with a future to rebuild. But the certainty that the foot and the head are high-profile is not lacking, so let’s enjoy the remaining matches in the meantime, discovering how many other trophies the couple will be able to bring home.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

Among other things, Tresor Competition also achieved the success of Race 1 in the Silver Cup Class with the Audi #99 signed Attempto Racing by the Lorenzo Patrese/Alex Aka team.

Excellent performance by the young son of the family, first author of the Pole Position in Q1 and a good start which his crewmate then transformed into a success in the category.

“We managed to gain a lot on the seconds in the class, but we also had to know how to manage it – underlines Patrese – The car was excellent and the guys did very well in the pit-stop, so I thank the team and Alex for that. Good work”.

Race 2 podium Photo by: SRO

Happiness also inside the pits, where there is now an atmosphere of protagonists as team principal Geri explains: “It was an exciting weekend, both crews gave their all and the whole team worked very well”.

“If in Race 1 we gained the overall podium mainly on the track thanks to the skill of the riders, the victory in Race 2 is the result of a great team effort with a perfect strategy and a stop for the driver change”.

“We are very satisfied, a big thank you goes to our partners Orange1 Electric Motors in primis as well as San Lorenzo and Attempto Racing for the management of the cars without which it would not be possible to aim so high”.

“Leaving Brands Hatch at the top of both rankings is an important satisfaction that allows us to prepare for the next engagements with great enthusiasm”.