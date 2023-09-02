Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi returned to victory in the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe thanks to a super performance in Race 1 under the beautiful sun that illuminated Hockenheim.

Despite an Audi weighed down by 10 kg due to the new Balance of Performance decided after this morning’s Qualifying (+10 kg also for the Lamborghini EVO2s, +5 kg for the Ferraris, -5 kg ​​for BMW and -15 kg for the Hondas ), the duo from Tresor Orange 1 fought with determination to put the seal on a success that puts them back in contention for the title.

Already at the start there was no shortage of sparks in the middle of the group, with several contacts and a spin at the hairpin that forced the Mercedes of Jim Pla (#87 Akkodis-ASP), Sebastian Baud (#79 HRT) and the McLaren of Nicolai Kjaergaard to surrender (#159 Garage 59) forcing the race direction to call in the Safety Car for a couple of laps to clean the track and remove the aforementioned first AMG.

During the neutralization Timur Boguslavskiy also had to raise the white flag with the #88 Mercedes driven by Akkodis-ASP shared with Raffaele Marciello due to very strong vibrations following a collision with a rival.

#60 VSR, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Franck Perera, Jordan Pepper Photo by: SRO

At the restart, an error by Valentino Rossi ended up in the gravel at the entrance to the ‘Motodrome’, slipping from 24th to 32nd, while Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) also gave up, whose #14 Ferrari 296 was still not in place after Qualifications problems.

New neutralization on lap 8 with a Full Course Yellow/Safety Car for the KO of Andrea Bertolini with the AF Corse Ferrari 296 #52 and Jacopo Guidetti on the Nova Race Honda #28, spun and into the wall at turn 8 to avoid the Lamborghini #119 of Baptiste Moulin (VSR) which had spun between the two, also sadly returned to the pits and surrendered.

New restart on lap 12 and shortly after the pit stop window opened for driver changes. Feller didn’t wait for the stop and on lap 14 he broke the delay going to overtake the Lamborghini of poleman and leader Jordan Pepper on the outside of turn 1 with an applause move, returning the next lap to hand over the wheel to Drudi.

Pepper stopped on lap 16 and when his teammate Franck Perera got back on track, the #40 Audi of Tresor Orange 1 driven by the Italian had already passed; among other things, the Frenchman of VSR had to watch his back from Dries Vanthoor, who inherited the BMW #32 of WRT from Charles Weerts and took advantage of the slipstream of the Huracan #60 and the hotter tires to pass him and take third place.

#69 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen Photo by: SRO

This is because Nicolas Baert took the lead thanks to the pit stop completed first and very quickly, with the #12 Comtoyou Racing Audi inherited from Frédéric Vervisch who started 3rd. Drudi, however, had a much higher pace and 17′ from the finish he overtook the Belgian for first position.

Drudi continued to push, crossing the finish line with a comfortable margin on the #12 Audi of Baert/Vervisch. Disaster instead for Perera, who punctured the rear left 5′ from the end leaving Vanthoor and a spirited Thierry Vermeulen to fight for the podium with the Ferrari 296 #69 taken from the hands of Albert Costa and climbed into fourth.

The Emil Frey Racing driver had decidedly more of it than the red M4 and with a mischievous ‘glean’ on Vanthoor’s rear to make him break down and slip him into the last corner, taking third place out of his hands.

WRT celebrating the victory in the Gold Cup Class for the BMW #30 of Krutten/Williams, authors of a good climb up to the absolute Top5 and strenuous defense in the final from the assaults of the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS of their direct rivals Eteki/Gazeau , sixth ahead of the #11 Audi of Haase/Legeret.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

A great Maxime Martin manages to climb up to 8th place with the BMW #46 that Rossi had given him coming back on lap 15 from 29th, literally uncontainable in slipping one opponent after another from 15th that he was.

The Top10 is completed by the Porsche #54 of Engelhart/De Leener (Dinamic GT) and the Audi #9 of Di Folco/Panis (Boutsen VDS), on the Gold podium.

In a very difficult race for the PROs, Mercedes consoled itself with the one-two in the Silver Cup class driven by Valente/Love with the 77 of HRT ahead of the #90 of Pérez Companc/Salmenautio (Madpanda Motorsport), while the Lamborghini #65 of Paul /Primm (Paul Motorsport) grabs the podium on his debut, making fun of the #163 of VSR and the #71 Ferrari of AF Corse.

Finally, in the Bronze Cup class, another champagne to be uncorked by Tresor with the triumph of the Audi #66 driven by Mukovoz/Marschall beating the Porsche #91 driven by Bohn/Renauer (Herberth Motorsport) and the #911 driven by Malykhin/Bachler (Pure Rxcing).

On Sunday morning Qualifying 2 is scheduled for 9.55am and the start of Race 2 is set for 2.35pm.