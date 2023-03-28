The Grasser Racing Team has completed the lineup with which it will take to the track in the GT World Challenge Europe for the 2023 season.

The Austrian team had already formalized the entry of two brand new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2s in the Endurance Cup, tested in a test at Monza and the first entrusted to Clemens Schmid, Glenn Van Berlo and Benjamin Hites, branded with the #85.

Instead, the names for #58 were missing and today we have confirmation that the car from Sant’Agata Bolognese will be driven by Sam Neary, Ricky Capo and Fabrizio Crestani, ready to face the challenge in the Silver Class.

Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: GRT Racing Team

“I’m really happy to start this new chapter of my career with GRT. Racing in Europe with a Lamborghini is a dream come true and I’m ready to make the most of this opportunity,” said Neary, a 20-year-old who in recent seasons has cut his teeth in the English GT.

“I can’t thank Gottfried and everyone at the Grasser Racing Team enough for trusting me this season. There’s a brand new car to get to know, as well as new tracks. Hard work ahead of us, but I don’t see the time to start”.

With him we will see Capo, the 27-year-old Australian with a background in local GT and ELMS at work: “I’m really excited to join GRT for 2023. Gottfried and the team are very experienced and made me feel at home when I was in Europe for the official test at the Circuit Paul Ricard”.

“I am looking forward to participating in the 24 Hours of Spa, but I am equally eager to carry out more pre-season tests and to familiarize myself with the all-new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.”

Crestani is the most experienced of the three, often seen in action in the CIGT and other international series: “In the past I’ve always dreamed of racing for GRT. They’re a top-level team and it seems unreal to me that this year I’ll be behind the wheel of one of the their car. I drove the Lamborghini until 2018 and loved it. I’m happy to find this fantastic racing car again and I can’t wait to get started and familiarize myself with the team.”

Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: GRT Racing Team

Team principal Gottfried Grasser was also happy: “Ricky and Sam made an excellent impression with the Lamborghini during our pre-season preparation and for both of them, the tests were the first kilometers driven with this car; we are sure they will demonstrate their learn well during the year”.

“This is both their first season in this highly competitive championship, so it was important for us to complete the line-up with an experienced driver. Fabrizio looks back on a long career in motorsport and has already celebrated successes with Lamborghini. We have two pairings of promising drivers for the Silver Cup, from which we hope to achieve a lot. The road has been paved and we are looking forward to an exciting season.”