Team CLRT has chosen the GT World Challenge Europe as its new challenge for the 2023 season.

The team founded by Côme Ledogar and Tugdual Rabreau, after having grown mainly at home by taking part in the Carrera Cup France and then moving on to the Supercup, will now have two new 911 GT3-Rs at the start of the SRO Motorsports Group series.

The commitment is both in Sprint and in the Endurance Cup; in the first championship the Weissach #44 car will see Stéphane Denoual and Steven Palette on board, while in the second the trio is made up of Clément Mateu, Palette and the official Porsche driver, Frédéric Makowiecki.

The story is singular because all of them somehow have a bond, between those who have helped others to grow and those who instead face new challenges after a particular path as they themselves tell.

Porsche 911 GT3-R 992, CLRT Photo by: Porsche

“It’s the first time with CLRT and in GT3 for me, 2023 will be a year of discovery and learning, but also a year in which I will have a lot of fun behind the wheel with Steven in the crew, someone I’ve known for a long time”, he said Denoual.

Added paddles: “I am very happy to be part of the team’s first year program in the GTWC, it will be a great challenge. I am also very happy to race in the Sprint Cup with Stéphane, who I have known for a long time and whom I appreciate. The same goes for endurance with Clément, who I had the opportunity to train last year and who I will accompany this year in his transition to GT3”.

I also charge Mateu: “CLRT offered me the chance to participate in this new development for the team and I found the challenge more than enjoyable. It wasn’t an easy decision because the Porsche Carrera Cup France and the Supercup are championships that I really like. It’s a new challenge that is about to start but it’s not easy. I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to participate in this championship, but also to concentrate and take the necessary time to prepare for the wedding with my girlfriend. I have intention to make the most of participating in an endurance championship. It reminds me of a certain era which was strong for the Hexis racing team and which saw Frédéric Makowiecki and Côme Ledogar racing.”

Makowiecki comments: “It’s a great adventure on a human level. I’m participating in this championship with Clément, who is part of the Hexis family who helped me get my career off the ground, a very important aspect for me. I was lucky that everything went well, Côme was also part of the Hexis family and was close to Philippe Dumas. After just over 10 years, I’m back with the people I started with when I was a young rider and it’s a great opportunity.”