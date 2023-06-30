A qualifying full of twists and turns and great suspense that opened the weekend of the 24 Hours of Spa, which gave surprises, but also interesting indications.

Above all, the confirmation that the new generation cars, Porsche and Ferrari, with the increase in aerodynamic performance, have been able to better adapt to wet conditions with lots of rain, where downforce makes the difference.

This is an element of interest also in view of the arrival of the GT3 in the world of the FIA ​​WEC, but which provides an interesting interpretation for the start of the race.

“Given how things went in Q4, I’d hope it rained throughout the race,” said an euphoric Matteo Cairoli at the end of qualifying, speaking to Motorsport.com.

The rider from Como was among the best Italians in the session, supported by the Huber team who nailed the strategy in the first two partials.

“I was lucky because the red flag came out just when I had finished my flying lap and was approaching turn 1”, adds Antares Au, Cairoli’s Bronze partner who had started the session.

Excellent performance also for team-mate Tim Heinemann, who set the fifth fastest time in the class, projecting the #20 car among those qualified for Superpole.

The strategic mistake of starting the session on slicks was not enough, causing Jannes Fittje to lose the possibility of exploiting the peak of the grooved tyres, but allowing Cairoli to be able to aim for Superpole.

#20 Huber Motorsport, Porsche 911 GT3 R, Tim Heinemann, Jannes Fittje, Matteo Cairoli Photo by: AG Photo

“We were certainly lucky, but fortune favors the bold. During Q3 I understood that we could really aspire to enter SuperPole which is a great result for us”.

“The Huber team did a great job preparing our Porsche, which was a great car to drive. I had fun, I like these extreme conditions.”

“The result in the race will obviously be different, the PRO crews will catch up and we still have to aim for the class result, but it was nice to finish Q4 in front of everyone”.

“Not having competed in the night tests in the rain certainly adds one more variable to a race which, with over 70 cars entered, already promises to be epic in itself”, concludes the man from Como.