Matteo Cairoli completes the work by winning the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, an event valid for GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The Porsche driver had already delighted everyone with a great performance in timed qualifying, signing the absolute Superpole with the 911 #20 of Huber Motorsport.

Together with his companions Antares Au, Tim Heinemann and Jannes Fittje, the Italian managed to establish himself in the Bronze Cup class, as was his goal from the beginning of the weekend, even if the start in wet conditions and the entire race in the Ardennes were not not easy at all.

Coming off the podium set up in the track’s arena, just below the Eau Rouge, Cairoli uncorked a well-deserved beer to toast with the guys from Huber Motorsport, then stopping to talk to Motorsport.com about this great challenge, telling how a adventure in which he was called to take part at the very last moment.

#20 Huber Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Antares Au, Tim Heinemann, Jannes Fittje, Matteo Cairoli Photo by: AG Photo

Matteo, you completed the work after the Superpole, but the beginning wasn’t easy…

“True, but I admit that it was the best part, the one where I had the most fun! We ran the risk of starting with slicks on a wet track, honestly I didn’t expect it to dry so quickly, so I was a bit hesitant , but then it turned out to be the right one”.

Yet it was sunny when you set off behind the Safety Car…

“For the first 10 laps it was tough, then the trajectory dried up and was clearly visible, so I didn’t have any particular problems even with patches of damp.”

Did you enjoy why?

“I’m particularly intrigued by difficult conditions, the more difficult they are, the more I get excited! I skidded a bit with the car and enjoyed it”.

After you get started, though, you’ve come down the order; what happened?

“Unfortunately we did some silly things, like for example my partner Jannes touching another car, in addition to the track limits. The accident could be there and the penalty was fair. What I didn’t like was management of track limits”.

What went wrong?

“I didn’t find the count right, they gave me too many and, with all due respect to whoever has to check, I’m not so naive as to always go off the track without realizing or without paying attention. I’m sure something went wrong with the systems monitors or with cameras because they also gave me a warning for a curve I hadn’t taken yet”.

#20 Huber Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Antares Au, Tim Heinemann, Jannes Fittje, Matteo Cairoli Photo by: AG Photo

And there you went down in order…

“Yes, unfortunately we accumulated three laps down from the first and there I thought we couldn’t recover. But I have to be honest, my teammates went very fast, especially Tim, a really talented guy despite coming from the world of simulators. See you again a bit into him, even though I was playing the X-Box!”

How did you find the new splitting rule in the Safety Car?

“I’ve only experienced it once during the race, certainly when you’re behind it can help to recover from an unfavorable position, and it’s good, while if you’re in front it’s not great, especially if you cancel out the lead laps. I’m not a fanatic of this rule, but I comply.”

The grand finale was your turn, how did you find it?

“When I got into the car I had more pressure at the thought of avoiding the track limits in order not to get another penalty, so I drove with peace of mind. I didn’t take any risks or force, I just drove the car home, that was the ‘objective”.

How did it go with overtaking?

“I really enjoyed the penultimate stint, I wanted to catch up and I managed some overtaking with some risk. It was really nice!”

Was the track in extreme conditions?

“It was a beautiful mess! Very dirty, mainly it was tire residues, but in certain corners there was debris from cars. I even found a diffuser and a bottom in front of me, so I had to keep my eyes open and try to avoid them , going off the line was very risky. Then it’s clear that with 70 cars on the track, it’s normal.”

Will other commitments in the GT World Challenge follow after this victory?

“At the moment I don’t know, Spa’s commitment came up at the last moment, but my main ones are the FIA ​​WEC and the ELMS, so we need to check the calendars and the concomitance. I’m ready for anything, if they want me I am available with all possible humility”.