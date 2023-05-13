The Audis put themselves particularly on display in the 60′ Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe in Brands Hatch, where the protagonists of the SRO series are preparing the first Sprint Cup event of the season.

Also this session suffered an interruption in the final stages which froze the standings, at that moment with the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing taking the lead thanks to the time trial obtained shortly before by Christopher Haase, who shares the cockpit of the R8 LMS with Lucas Legeret.

Thierry Vermeulen’s Ferrari ended up off the track in the central sector, rubbing against the external barriers and detaching the protections which then forced the marshals to fix everything again, bringing the practice to an early end.

Comtoyou’s Audi is therefore the best in 1’22″467, managing to precede the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 #14 driven by Giacomo Altoè/Konsta Lappalainen by 0″173, who took the lead about twenty minutes from the finish and then beaten by Haase. Vermeulen’s exit caused the cancellation of the time that the other Emil Frey Racing driver had in the #69 296 shared with Albert Costa, dropping from third to ninth place.

The standings turned out to be tighter than in the morning’s free practice and, as we said before, the Audis immediately showed off right from the first laps. The Silver Class sees the #99 of Tresor-Attempto (Aka/Patrese) finish in the lead, while in the Gold Cup it is the #21 of Comtoyou Racing (Hutchison/Vervisch) who takes the lead, respectively obtaining the third and fourth absolute times.

The #88 Mercedes-AMG driven by Akkodis-ASP shared by Marciello/Boguslavskiy confirms itself in the Top5 after the best time set in Free Practice, putting behind the three Audis of Feller/Drudi (#40 Tresor Orange 1), Mies/Demoustier ( #27 Saintéloc) and Niederhauser/Bastard (#25 Saintéloc).

Among the top ten we also find the Mercedes #77 of Love/Bird (HRT) which is second in Silver, a category that includes the Honda NSX #28 of Nova Race driven by the rookies Guidetti/Moncini in third place.

The BMWs of Team WRT suffer: the best is the #46 of Maxime Martin and Valentino Rossi, 14th thanks to the time set in the first part by the Belgian, followed in order by the #30 of Krutten/Williams (second Gold Cup) and the # 32 by Vanthoor/Weerts almost 1″ from the top.

To complete the Gold Cup speech, the Audi #10 and #9 of Boutsen VDS, plus the #26 of Saintéloc finished between third and fifth place.

The Qualifying sessions (two separate sessions to determine the grids for tomorrow’s Race 1 and Race 2) are scheduled at 4.55 pm Italian time, available live on SRO’s official YouTube channel and on Sky.