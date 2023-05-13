The Audis put themselves particularly on display in the 60′ Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe in Brands Hatch, where the protagonists of the SRO series are preparing the first Sprint Cup event of the season.
Also this session suffered an interruption in the final stages which froze the standings, at that moment with the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing taking the lead thanks to the time trial obtained shortly before by Christopher Haase, who shares the cockpit of the R8 LMS with Lucas Legeret.
Thierry Vermeulen’s Ferrari ended up off the track in the central sector, rubbing against the external barriers and detaching the protections which then forced the marshals to fix everything again, bringing the practice to an early end.
Comtoyou’s Audi is therefore the best in 1’22″467, managing to precede the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 #14 driven by Giacomo Altoè/Konsta Lappalainen by 0″173, who took the lead about twenty minutes from the finish and then beaten by Haase. Vermeulen’s exit caused the cancellation of the time that the other Emil Frey Racing driver had in the #69 296 shared with Albert Costa, dropping from third to ninth place.
The standings turned out to be tighter than in the morning’s free practice and, as we said before, the Audis immediately showed off right from the first laps. The Silver Class sees the #99 of Tresor-Attempto (Aka/Patrese) finish in the lead, while in the Gold Cup it is the #21 of Comtoyou Racing (Hutchison/Vervisch) who takes the lead, respectively obtaining the third and fourth absolute times.
The #88 Mercedes-AMG driven by Akkodis-ASP shared by Marciello/Boguslavskiy confirms itself in the Top5 after the best time set in Free Practice, putting behind the three Audis of Feller/Drudi (#40 Tresor Orange 1), Mies/Demoustier ( #27 Saintéloc) and Niederhauser/Bastard (#25 Saintéloc).
Among the top ten we also find the Mercedes #77 of Love/Bird (HRT) which is second in Silver, a category that includes the Honda NSX #28 of Nova Race driven by the rookies Guidetti/Moncini in third place.
The BMWs of Team WRT suffer: the best is the #46 of Maxime Martin and Valentino Rossi, 14th thanks to the time set in the first part by the Belgian, followed in order by the #30 of Krutten/Williams (second Gold Cup) and the # 32 by Vanthoor/Weerts almost 1″ from the top.
To complete the Gold Cup speech, the Audi #10 and #9 of Boutsen VDS, plus the #26 of Saintéloc finished between third and fifth place.
The Qualifying sessions (two separate sessions to determine the grids for tomorrow’s Race 1 and Race 2) are scheduled at 4.55 pm Italian time, available live on SRO’s official YouTube channel and on Sky.
|pos
|#
|Class
|Pilots
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|11
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:22,467
|2
|14
|Pro Cup
|Konsta Lappalainen, Giacomo Altoe
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:22,640
|0.173
|3
|99
|Silver Cup
|Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:22,739
|0.272
|4
|21
|Gold cup
|Finlay Hutchison, Gilles Magnus
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:22,991
|0.524
|5
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavsky
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1:23.004
|0.537
|6
|40
|Pro Cup
|Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller
|Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:23.055
|0.588
|7
|27
|Pro Cup
|Gregoire Demoustier, Christopher Mies
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:23.116
|0.649
|8
|25
|Pro Cup
|Erwan Bastard, Patric Niederhauser
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:23,174
|0.707
|9
|69
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:23.206
|0.739
|10
|77
|Silver Cup
|Jordan Love, Frank Bird
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1:23,324
|0.857
|11
|12
|Pro Cup
|Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:23,335
|0.868
|12
|28
|Silver Cup
|Leonardo Moncini and Jacopo Guidetti
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:23,627
|1,160
|13
|54
|Pro Cup
|Christian Engelhart, Adrien De Leener
|Dynamic GT Huber Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:23,677
|1,210
|14
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:23,786
|1.319
|15
|30
|Gold cup
|Calan Williams, Niklas Krütten
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:23,925
|1,458
|16
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:23,970
|1.503
|17
|10
|Gold cup
|Adam Eteki, Cesar Gazeau
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:24.001
|1,534
|18
|119
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Marcus Paverud
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:24.099
|1,632
|19
|31
|Pro Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas Neubauer
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:24.104
|1,637
|20
|159
|Pro Cup
|Benjamin Goethe, Nicolai Kjaergaard
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:24,264
|1,797
|21
|9
|Gold cup
|Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:24,390
|1,923
|22
|163
|Silver Cup
|Yuki Nemoto, Rolf Ineichen
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:24,407
|1,940
|23
|60
|Pro Cup
|Jordan Pepper, Franck Perera
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:24,498
|2.031
|24
|71
|Silver Cup
|Sean Hudspeth, Nicola Marinangeli
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1:24,539
|2.072
|25
|111
|Pro Cup
|Christian Klien, Dean MacDonald
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:24,569
|2.102
|26
|26
|Gold cup
|Simon Gachet, Paul Evrard
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3
|1:24,576
|2.109
|27
|68
|Silver Cup
|Erwin Zanotti, Diego DiFabio
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:24,815
|2,348
|28
|90
|Silver Cup
|Jesse Salmenautio, Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Mad Panda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1:26,671
|4.204
|29
|18
|Silver Cup
|Nicholas Risitano, Fernando Croce
|GSM AB1 GT3 Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:28,573
|6.106
