Raffaele Marciello and Christopher Mies gave Mercedes and Audi the Pole Positions for the first two races of the 2023 Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe, staged at Brands Hatch for the inaugural round of the season.

Qualifying was held with the usual two 20′ sessions back to back, as is the tradition in the United Kingdom, where Saturday is reserved for practice leaving racing to Sunday.

Under very cloudy skies and with temperatures around 12°C, but with dry conditions, Q1 served to determine the starting grid for Race 1, while Q2 drew up the order for Race 2.

Q1: Marciello mocks the Ferraris in the finale

The Ferrari 296s prove to be in great shape on the English track, but what could have been an entire Maranello front row for tomorrow’s first round vanishes in the last 3′.

Konsta Lappalainen led the #14 Ferrari prepared by Emil Frey Racing in 1’22″625 at about halfway through the session, followed in the final laps by the #69 of his teammate Albert Costa, just 0″166 behind, but the Christian Engelhart’s exit from the track interrupted operations three laps from the checkered flag.

Once the green flag was waved again, the finale was very excited and the irrepressible Marciello managed to make his way through the traffic on the launch lap, putting his #88 Mercedes in the lead in 1’22″258, with Costa improving and following the driver Akkodis-ASP at 0″307 overtaking Lappalainen.

Mattia Drudi was the best of the Audis with the #40 R8 LMS of Tresor Orange 1 placing fourth, followed by the #32 Team WRT BMW M4 in the hands of Charles Weerts, while Lucas Legeret finished behind the Belgian at the wheel of the Audi # 11 by Comtoyou Racing.

A small flaw in the final lap made Jordan Pepper lose a little something, seventh on the VSR Lamborghini #60 with Engelhart’s Porsche #54 (Dinamic GT-Huber Racing) behind him – who lost the best lap for causing the red flag – and the Audis of Alex Aka (#99 Tresor Attempto, on Pole for the Silver Cup), Frédéric Vervisch (#12 Comtoyou Racing) and Aurélien Panis (#9 Boutsen VDS), the best in the Gold Cup class.

Second place in the Silver Cup goes to the Mercedes #77 of HRT driven by Jordan Love ahead of the Ferrari #71 of Sean Hudspeth (AF Corse), respectively in 13th and 14th place overall. Leonardo Moncini’s Honda NSX #28 (Nova Race) finished fourth in the category, followed by the two Lamborghinis of VSR #163 and #119.

Among the Golds, the second Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS with Adam Eteki on top, who beats the Audi #26 of Simon Gachet (Saintéloc), the BMW #30 of Team WRT for Calan Williams and the Audi #21 of Finlay Hutchison (Comtoyou Racing).

Only 20th Valentino Rossi, who at the wheel of the #46 BMW M4 of Team WRT accuses a delay of almost 1″5 from Marciello.

#14 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Giacomo Altoè, Konsta Lappalainen Photo by: SRO

Q2: Mies and Haase super, Altoè did well with the 296

Even the 20′ of the second heat had their interruption in the middle of the session, when Lorenzo Patrese spun at the ‘Paddock Hill’ and remained stationary in the sand. The Tresor Attempto driver then managed to regain the pits with the help of the crane.

At the restart, the standings shuffled several times to the sound of record laps and in the end the Audis of Mies and Christopher Haase came out on top, thanks to the 1’21″716 set by the driver from Saintéloc, keeping his rival behind him by a couple of tenths by Comtoyou Racing.

Once again an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari was mocked, but Giacomo Altoè could still smile for the third place achieved with the 296 #14, alongside which on the grid will be the Audi #25 of Patric Niederhauser (Saintéloc).

In the Top5 is the BMW #46 passed to Maxime Martin, so it will be very interesting to see how the second part develops when it’s Rossi’s turn to replace the Belgian.

Gilles Magnus’ sixth time gave Comtoyou’s Audi #21 the Pole in the Gold Cup, while an excellent Nicolai Kjaergaard hoisted the McLaren #159 of Garage 59 to seventh place ahead of Ricardo Feller’s Audi #40 (Tresor Orange 1) .

In the Top10 there is also the BMW #30 of Team WRT which is second Gold thanks to Niklas Krutten, and the Lamborghini #60 of Franck Perera (VSR).

In the Silver Cup the first place goes to the Ferrari 488 #71 of Nicola Marinangeli (AF Corse), followed by the Audi of Patrese and by Frank Bird in the Mercedes #77 of HRT.

In the Gold Cup third and fourth time for the two Audis of Boutsen VDS driven by Alberto Di Folco (#9) and Cesar Gazeau (#10), with the R8 #26 of Paul Evrard (Saintéloc) behind.

Sunday the two 60′ races are scheduled at 12:05 and 17:10 Italian time, with live TV on the official GT World YouTube channel and on Sky.

GTWC EUROPE SPRINT CUP – Brands Hatch: Classification Q1

GTWC EUROPE SPRINT CUP – Brands Hatch: Standings Q2