Raffaele Marciello puts everyone in line at the end of the GT World Challenge Europe Free Practice in Brands Hatch, where the first stage of the Sprint Cup is being held this weekend.

The session was briefly interrupted by a red flag to recover the #90 Mercedes of Jesse Salmenautio (Madpanda Motorsport), stuck in the run-off area of ​​turn 1 after a contact with the Lamborghini of Yuki Nemoto (VSR).

Shortly before, however, Marciello had managed to lead the #88 Mercedes-AMG driven by Akkodis-ASP shared with Timur Boguslavskiy thanks to a time of 1’22″511, under the typical leaden sky of the United Kingdom and in rather chilly temperatures .

At the restart, which took place 14′ from the end, no one was able to get the better of ‘Lello’, also because Nicola Marinangeli (AF Corse) spun between turns 7-8 with his #71 Ferrari 488, unable to restart, so the second neutralization left everyone with only 6′ for the last attempts, but without sensational twists.

Marciello thus concludes on top with over half a second on the Audis of mines/Demoustier (#27 Saintéloc) e aka/Patrese (#99 Tresor Attempto Racing), the latter the best in the Silver Class keeping behind Love’s #77 Mercedes/bird (HRT), Fourth General.

The duo’s Boutsen VDS Audi #9 climbs into the Top5 on the very last lap Panis/Di Folco, who snatches the lead in the Gold Cup class, overtaking the Ferrari 296 #69 of Emil Frey Racing driven by Costa/Vermeulen.

Seventh the Audi of Niederhauser/Bastard (#25 Saintéloc), capable of putting Feller’s behind him in the final/Drudi (#40 Tresor Orange 1) and the other Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 (#14 High and/Lappalainen), who together with the Audi Comtoyou Racing #12 from Vervisch/Baert is among the top 10 overall, out of which we have their teammates from #11 Legeret/Haase and the BMW #32 of Team WRT of Vanthoor/Weertsall with 1″ delay from the summit.

To complete the Silver Cup speech, the third place in the end goes to Madpanda’s Mercedes #90 despite the aforementioned accident, beating VSR’s Lamborghini #119 entrusted to Moulin/Paverud and the rookies Nova Race Honda NSX #28 Guidetti/Moncini.

In the Gold Cup, the Audi trio was served thanks to the second fastest time of the #21 of Comtoyou Racing (Magnus/Hutchison) and third of R8 #10 by Boutsen VDS (Eteki/Gazeau), behind which we have the BMW #30 of WRT (Krutten/Williams) and the Audi #26 from Saintéloc (Evrard/Gachet), with only 5 laps to his credit and therefore very distant.

Finally you have to go down to 18th place to find the BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi, author of a 1’24″194 in the first half of practice which saw the ‘Doctor’ busy finding the right feeling with his M4 on the track Given the wheel to Maxime Martin for the final part, the Belgian was unable to push properly due to all the interruptions, so the WRT pair remained behind in the order.

The Pre-Qualifications are scheduled at 1.45 pm Italian time, available live on SRO’s official YouTube channel and on Sky.

In Bold the name of the pilot author of the best time of the crew.