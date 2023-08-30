BMW M Motorsport has released a new video from the ‘We Are M – Mbedded’ series this time dedicated to Valentino Rossi.

The images usually tell various stories and behind the scenes of the sporting activities of the Bavarian House, engaged between GT and Endurance.

This week’s episode is only the first part dedicated to the ‘Doctor’, who last April, on the occasion of the 3h of Monza of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance, went up to the BMW offices to sign the contract that binds him to German brand as official driver.

Thus began this episode, with a smiling Rossi accompanied by Team WRT team principal, Vincent Vosse, who excitedly affixed his autograph to the sheets of paper in front of the happy Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport.

“It’s always nice to sign a contract, especially if it’s the type of contract you want to sign!” jokes Valentino.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

We then move on to the Road To Le Mans weekend, where the driver from the Marche region obtained his first victory with the M4 GT3 teamed up with Jerome Policand last June, with a big party in the garage and a bottle of champagne shown by his great friend and collaborator Alberto Tebaldi once off the podium.

The episode continues by moving to the Tavullia ranch for the delivery of the road BMWs to Rossi, with an explanation of the technical characteristics by the manufacturer’s representatives who have reached the cross track owned by the Pesaro.

In the next episode, the preview shows the images of the spectacular and exciting victory achieved by Valentino on his home soil in Misano on the occasion of the GTWC Sprint race staged in July.