BMW celebrates a four-of-a-kind at the end of the GT World Challenge Europe Qualifying in Monza, ruined by the continuous blackouts that the Autodromo Nazionale is suffering due to a failure in the Vedano power plant, which affects the whole area.

Unfortunately there had already been problems early in the morning and the session had been 45′ late compared to the schedule, while the huge crowd was reaching the paddock and stands to enjoy the show, incredulous and astonished as they tried to understand why the cars didn’t get out on the track, given that the audio system for the speaker also obviously failed

Finally we started running Q1 and Q2, but when everything seemed to return to normal, here was the power failure again and therefore the inevitable decision to cancel the third timed heat by choosing to draw up the ranking with the average times of the first two and not on the Pre-Qualifications ranking as initially communicated by the race direction.

This certainly gave an advantage to those who hadn’t yet put their Bronze driver in the car, or in any case the worst of the three in general, which perhaps others had done instead, finding themselves further back in the order.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: SRO

That said, the starting grid will have four BMWs in front, with the #98 Rowe Racing M4 at the post in 1’46″274, followed at 0″016 by the #46 of Team WRT on which Valentino Rossi was not yet climbed, given that first it was the turn of his companions Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus.

Behind is the #32 of their team-mates Vanthoor/Weerts/Van Der Linde, while the second row is completed by the #998 of Rowe Racing.

The Audi #25 of the Saintéloc Junior Team also climbs into the Top5, followed by the Lamborghini #63 of Iron Lynx which is 0″291 from the top. The McLaren #188 of Garage 59 finishes in seventh place and takes the Pole in Bronze Class behind the #6 Lamborghini of K-Pax Racing and the #777 Mercedes of AlManar, better than the AMG GT3s given that to find the #88 of Akkodis-ASP you have to go down to 16th place.

Finally, the Top10, closed in almost half a second, includes the Porsche #54 of Dinamic GT, which is followed by the McLaren #5 of Optimum Motorsport, author of the reference performance in the Gold Class.

In the Silver Cup the Tresor Attempto Racing Audi #99 leads, starting from the 13th position on the grid, while in PRO-AM the Ceccato Racing BMW #15 takes first place.

Finally, in the Ferrari house, the 296 GT3 #71 is the fastest, but only 18th at +0″6. The #51 finishes 23rd, the 488 #52 that takes part in the PRO-AM is fourth in Class and 35th.

Now the program continues trying to recover as much time as possible by eliminating breaks with side activities. At the moment the GT2 race has started, but there are also those of Clio Cup Europe and GT4.

The 3h of the GTWC should start at 15.00, but now we just have to pray and avoid further electrical hitches that risk compromising the rest of the day.

GTWC EUROPE – Monza: Combined Qualifying (Q1+Q2)