The withdrawal of Audi Sport from the panorama of GT racing (and touring cars) had been announced for a few months now, even if there was still no real official announcement, which however arrived last week.

Radio-paddock, as we know, often magnifies the voices and until proven otherwise it is better not to listen too much to what is said around, even if an alarm bell for someone has been sounding for some time and in the end it is always good to be with eyes open and ears pricked.

Unfortunately, the bad news has arrived, to make room for the commitment to Formula 1 from 2026, now interesting scenarios are opening up in the future of a brand that has been chosen by a good number of teams, counting on an R8 LMS GT3 which has been updated with the EVO2 certainly still has a lot to say last year, as demonstrated by its performance on the track.

What will now have to be understood is how the teams that own the cars of the Four Rings will move and during the weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe in Misano we tried to understand the mood level and if there are already those who are adapting .

Tresor Competition is the only Italian team involved as an international representative of Audi Sport Customer Racing and it should be emphasized that the support from the parent company to the work group led by Ferdinando Geri has never been of a great technical and economic level. This puts the Roman Team Principal’s team in front of some assessments, which in any case is happy with the R8 product which it is managing practically on its own.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: Francesco Corghi

“The efforts we made as a Tresor Competition team were truly enormous, both from an economic and a technical point of view, for which I had to find the best engineers for data and mechanics, which was never easy”, Geri explained to the journalists present. including Motorsport.com.

“For our program it can be said that not much will change, given that in the last two years we have had to rely mainly on our own resources”.

“I fought a lot with Audi Sport to get the official drivers and I’m very happy with those who made us available. Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi are really the best for the Sprint Cup and I’m very happy”.

Geri likes the car and therefore there is an intention to field it in the international series also during next year, even if nothing has been defined yet.

“Our intention would be to continue with Audi because I believe it is still the car to beat, as demonstrated several times with the results. Furthermore, also due to the enormous efforts and investments we have made for this programme, it would be right to continue”.

“Audi will continue with the supply of parts and I hope for better technical support than before, as we will be among their key customers.”

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

Comtoyou Racing is also on the same boat, which among other things has been linked to Audi Sport since its debut in 2017 in the TCR International Series, lost by a hair’s breadth to the then reigning champion Stefano Comini, and today the brand’s flagship team German also in GT, as well as in Tourism.

“Rumors had been circulating in the paddock for a while, but I admit that this announcement surprised us a bit, also because at the beginning of the year we bought three new cars making a good investment, without forgetting that in the TCR we are the only team to have full support throughout the season from the manufacturer,” said Sébastien Breuil, head of the Belgian team’s GT3 programme, speaking to Motorsport.com and other journalists.

“Surely sorry, but I don’t see why not to continue racing with our three R8s next year since we have them at home and we are a well-established and well-established team. We need to understand what opportunities may emerge with potential customers.”

#12 Comtoyou Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Fréderic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert Photo by: SRO

One of the main aspects for the continuation of the adventures for all the teams is the lack of support from the official riders, which is not a small thing if we consider how tempting it is to compete for the PRO and overall classification of each series.

“The fact that Audi will no longer supply official drivers will certainly be a problem because without them today it is difficult to be able to prepare the cars well and make them work properly immediately when you enter the track. I think there will be private drivers on the market with experience as officers, so they could be the chosen ones,” continues Breuil.

“Our priority is to continue in the GT World Challenge by doing the entire season, then we’ll see in which category, but we’re open to anything. For now, let’s think about working well on our things, accepting the situation. We want to continue in GT3 like Comtoyou Racing, so we will see which doors will open and we will evaluate all the proposals we have on the table”.

“In the meantime, we have the cars, among other things, the R8 was updated with the EVO2 package last year so I think it will be able to compete until 2026, just ask for an exemption if necessary. We are convinced that Audi will continue to support us with spare parts and the engineers on the track, he probably won’t be as present at events like the 24h of Spa or the Nurburgring, as well as the TCR. It’s not an easy situation.”

#12 Comtoyou Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Fréderic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert Photo by: SRO

Pilots on foot: will they find a home?

The main problem on the driver front is that Audi Sport has now in fact ‘freed’ all those officially hired as the brand’s standard bearers and ready to make themselves available for it.

Many, having noticed the problem, preferred to immediately flee to other shores, such as for example Nico Muller who moved to Peugeot for the WEC or René Rast who got married to BMW, to mention the two already chosen by Audi for the shelved (sigh!) LMDh.

The 14 remaining now have the daisy in their hand to leaf through, but how many petals does this flower actually have? Most of the other builders are in place today, or in any case are not in the wild search for personnel, even though it is still in the middle of summer there is time available to evaluate each proposal or request.

Since 2019, Drudi has been the only Italian present in the Audi Sport Customer Racing line-up and, we can safely say, the personal results in hand could and should give the Romagna-born an opportunity to continue his career at high levels, given that he is not never been used in crews of the highest level.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

“We learned about it at the last minute, even if the rumors had been circulating for some time. Now it will be a question of understanding what to do and what opportunities there will be, luckily we are in July and therefore there is still relatively time to get organised”, says Drudi, who just celebrated his 25th birthday at Misano on Sunday, even if the birthday was a bit bitter.

“I honestly still don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ll definitely have to start talking to someone to understand even if there are places available, because there are several riders who have to find a job for next year.”

“The news certainly disappointed all the customer teams, also because in my opinion the car can still race for a few years given that the EVO 2 kit was introduced in 2022”.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller Photo by: SRO

Drudi’s concern is the same as many of his other colleagues, such as the Swiss Ricardo Feller, his partner in Tresor Orange 1, another young man who can still say a lot in this world.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t a good thing, especially learning it so quickly and without a minimum of notice; it would have been better to know beforehand, but I also understand that in a company as big as Audi certain decisions come from above and fall on whoever is below”, analyzes the AC Milan talking to Motorsport.com and other media under the Tresor marquee at Misano.

“Life and sport are like this, sometimes things change and you have to adapt. Now it’s still too early to go into details, we don’t know what will happen yet, so we just have to do our best to finish the season well and trying to close at a high level, both in the GTWC and in the DTM”.

“We’ll see what doors open, honestly we don’t lack experience in both Sprint and Endurance races. I really like both, in the first weekends you have lots to do and quickly, while in the endurance ones you proceed a little more calmly Everything is very different because in the Sprints you drive for a maximum of 30′, in the longer ones sometimes the stints last for hours and even at night”.

“I’ve never driven prototypes and I’ve mainly raced in GT3, but I’m a driver and it’s right to try everything. One day I’d also like to do Le Mans, we’ll see what happens, I’m not ruling out anything.”

#12 Comtoyou Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Fréderic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert Photo by: SRO

Summer in Italy is getting really hot, but the temperatures of the thermometers are also rising in the rest of the world; now all we have to do is wait for the developments of a scene already seen in the past, unfortunately with canceled programs – LMP1 and LMDh above all – overnight when they were very ready, forcing insiders to reschedule their careers and lives.

Yes, because in the end we are talking about men who receive a salary for their work, and who will now have to do a couple of accounts also to understand how to bring home food, something that had already emerged at the beginning of the year while chatting with some of them, not at all happy with a situation that puts them in front of the question mark of how to feed their families from next year.