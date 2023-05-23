In view of its participation in the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, the 7TSIX has surprisingly announced the transition to the Mercedes brand.

Initially, the English team based in Yorkshire had presented the program that would see them in action in what will be the third round of the GT World Challenge Europe-Endurance Cup with a McLaren.

Instead there was a change of course and yesterday evening the news arrived that in the Ardennes there will be an AMG GT3 branded #76 to fight from 29 June to 2 July.

For now, it is not yet known what the driver line-up will be, nor the category in which the car with the Stuttgart star will be entered, for which the livery has meanwhile been presented, and which between today and tomorrow we will see in Belgium for the tests pre-race officials.

#76 7TSIX, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: SRO

“This is a really exciting new chapter for 7TSIX. Over the last 18 months we have proven our worth in endurance and a number of GT events, and we are looking forward to this latest challenge, which will take us to the event most important of the GT3 calendar, the 24 Hours of Spa,” explained the owner of the British team, Joe Edge.

“It will be a new experience for us too to race the Mercedes-AMG GT3, but it is a proven car and a driver favourite, so we can’t wait to see what we can do with our latest car. arrived in the team”.

“The official tests will serve us to learn, but we are starting off on the right foot and trying to gain as much experience as possible. We are evaluating all possible options during this process and are still open to ideas for the race itself, so we are talking to people who might be interested”.