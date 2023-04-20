The SRO-branded series returns to Monza after a year’s absence with a thrilling line-up thanks to record numbers and high-sounding names.

Ready to take to the track with the BMW M4 GT3 of Team WRT, Valentino Rossi, one of the most awaited after a year of “apprenticeship” which has already led him to fight for the top positions.

But the competition will be fierce for the former centaur from Tavullia, in the PRO Class with champions of the caliber of Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon and Alessandro Pier Guidi who will take turns at the wheel of the AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 #71.

All eyes will also be on the reigning champion Raffaele Marciello, on track with the Mercedes AMG GT3 of Akkodis ASP Team and on Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti who will share the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 with Jordan Pepper.

8 brands present with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin who will compete for the first race of the season. But it won’t be just the grid of the 3 hours of Monza that will make fans’ eyes sparkle.

Also in the GT4 European Series there will be 52 cars on track in the two races that will take place on Saturday and Sunday. As well as the Fanatec GT2 European Series which will bring the most extreme cars to the Monza track. To complete an exceptional program the Clio Cup Series with 53 cars on the track.

Stephane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsport Group, said: “I am delighted to return to Monza to inaugurate the 2023 season of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS. This iconic circuit has an important place in the history of SRO Motorsports Group, going back to our first event here in 1995”.

“Then as now, it has a very special atmosphere and produces exciting, high-speed racing. With a fantastic 55-car grid and a top-level support set, I know we have another wonderful weekend ahead.”

Tickets are still available on the official website of the monzanet.it racetrack

THE PROGRAM

Friday 21st April

17:00 – 18:00: Bronze Test

Saturday 22nd April

09:00 – 10:30: Free practice

1.40pm – 3.10pm: Pre-Qualifying

Sunday 23rd April

09:00 – 10:00: Qualifying

15:00 – 18:00: Race