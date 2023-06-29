The Porsche takes first place in the short Pre-Qualifying session of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, valid as an event of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Here in the Ardennes, for a change, the weather forecasts for now have not been met and the sun has made its way through the menacing clouds present throughout the afternoon, leading the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series to always run on a dry track while in the paddock and in the restaurant on the terrace overlooking the F1 straight, enthusiasts began to devote themselves to an aperitif.

In the space of 60′ the red flag was displayed three times, twice by the hand of Naveen Rao, who apparently doesn’t digest turn 10 of ‘Pouhon’; first the HRT driver rubbed against the barriers continuing and filling the track with gravel, but then he spun and his #64 Mercedes was stranded, being pulled off by the tow truck.

The last one saw Kenny Habul go out at the ‘Raidillon’ with the Mercedes of Sun Energy 1 and end the games prematurely (among other things rescued by the ambulance), thus handing the primacy to the Bronze crews.

The best is that of Pure Rxcing with the 911 GT3-R #911 who gets the 2’17″924 useful to finish in the lead of the overall standings ahead of the McLarens of Garage 59, of which the #188 is second overall and Bronze, while #159 is the fastest of the PROs, both less than 0″3 from the summit.

The Audi #99 of Tresor Orange 1 is more detached, confirming its form for the Silver Cup, followed by the McLaren #5 of Optimum Motorsport which sets the reference time among the participants in the Gold Cup class.

The Porsche #92 of Manthey EMA is sixth overall and in second place among the PROs, followed by the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS – second Gold – and the Lamborghini #63 of Iron Lynx.

The Top10 is completed by the Mercedes #3 of GetSpeed ​​- third Bronze – and the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing, which beats the BMW #98 of Rowe Racing, the first over the second away from the top.

The Ferraris continue to suffer and it seems that the 296 GT3s of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors lack the necessary power to compete; the first of the Reds is #51, 22nd overall at 1″5 from the leader, #71 is 28th at 1″8.

In PRO-AM the Lamborghini #78 of Barwell Motorsport is in the lead ahead of the Porsche #24 of Car Collection and the Mercedes #75 of Sun Energy 1 mentioned above due to the final incident.

At 21.20 appointment with the Qualifying, of which the best 20 will access the Superpole on Friday afternoon.