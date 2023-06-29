Under the leaden sky of Spa-Francorchamps the first Free Practice sessions of the Belgian 24h valid as an event of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge are archived.

Here in Belgium the clouds should release rain from the afternoon onwards, but in the meantime the teams were able to get a grip on the dry track, which is slowly starting to fill up with enthusiasts and fans armed with cameras and sleeping bags to enjoy the show.

In the meantime, BMW took the lead at the end of the 90′ ​​session, immediately interrupted by a couple of red flags for track exits, then proceeding without particular worries.

Rowe Racing’s M4 #998 signs a 2’18″186 which places it at the top of the overall standings made up of 70 cars, as well as of the PRO Class, while the Tresor Orange 1 team climbs into second place just under 0 “2 with the Audi #99 queen of the Silver Cup class.

The Porsches also did well, with the #92 of Manthey EMA third at 0″4 from the record, while the #55 of Dinamic GT Huber Racing and the #911 of Pure Rxcing are respectively fifth and sixth, but also in the first two places it concerns the Bronze Class.

In front of the 911 GT3-Rs we find the McLaren #159 of Garage 59, while in eighth position is the other BMW of Rowe Racing, the #98 currently championship leader for the GTWC.

The #40 Audis of Tresor Orange 1 and #9 of Boutsen VDS also finished in the Top10, the latter first in Class Gold followed by the #57 and #157 Mercedes of Winward Racing.

A little behind Lamborghini and Ferrari: the best Huracan is the #63 of Iron Lynx in 15th place, 1 second off the pace, the 296 GT3 #51 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors is 22nd.

Only 29th is the #46 BMW which Valentino Rossi shares with Farfus and Martin, with their WRT mates in the #32 in 14th place.

To complete the speech Silver, second fastest time from the leaders for the GRT Lamborghini #85, closely followed by the Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes #90.

The Mercedes double was recorded in PRO-AM with the #75 of Sun Energy 1 Racing in 2’19″115, finishing behind the #2 of GetSpeed ​​and the Lamborghini #70 of Leipert Motorsport.

The Pre-Qualifications are scheduled at 18.10, while the appointment not to be missed will be with the Qualifications at 21.20, from which the names of those who will play the SuperPole on Friday afternoon will emerge.