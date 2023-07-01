The result was achieved by the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors car thanks to the excellent lap set in Super Pole by Alessio Rovera.

The official Prancing Horse driver stopped the clock in 2’16”996 allowing the crew, completed by Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen, to sprint behind the number 20 Porsche, which recorded the reference time with a margin of only 0”116.

Superpole

The 30-minute timed session took place in the mid-afternoon with dry track conditions and air temperatures around 18°C.

After Thursday’s rain-conditioned qualifying session, when the combined time obtained by Rovera, Shwartzman and Nielsen – twelfth overall – had allowed car number 51 to get a pass for Super Pole, it was the Italian driver born in 1995 who climbed in the cockpit to try to establish the best time reference.

Objective achieved by the Varese driver on the first lap launched, when Rovera – who is also a protagonist in the current season in the FIA ​​WEC with the 488 GTE number 83, with which he won the 6 Hours of Spa in April – was the first driver to descend under the “wall” of 2 minutes and 16 seconds on the historic Belgian track.

Alessio Rovera: “I’m really satisfied with the performance in Super Pole. Previously we had struggled during free practice in terms of pace, and finding the best set-up. This afternoon, on the other hand, we were able to do two ‘clean’ laps, without traffic, in which I was able to push our 296 GT3 to the limit, which in particular in the second sector, where a lot of downforce is needed, is capable of the difference. I felt comfortable and was able to give my all. I was just a tenth of a second away from aiming for pole position, but I think I know where I lost that time, so I’m serene. Thanks to the whole team, who did a great job. The track at Spa? I personally feel very comfortable on this historic track, and I’m confident ahead of the race”.

Robert Shwartzman: “Starting from second position in a race like this, with over 70 cars entered, is undoubtedly an advantage: Alessio did an excellent lap making the most of the characteristics of our 296 GT3. In view of this race, which will be my first 24 Hours, our goal is to fight for the top positions, arriving in the final stages with the opportunity to win. After all, this is our team’s ambition in every event of this championship”.

The Ferraris at the start

The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will start on Saturday 1st July at 4.30pm. The two cars of the AF Corse team will be 33rd and 34th at the start: the 296 GT3 number 50 of Julien Piguet, Simon Mann, Nicolas Varrone and Ulysse De Pauw and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Lilou Wadoux, Louis and Jef Machiels and Andrea Bertolini, entered in the Bronze class.

The 296 GT3 of ST Racing with Rinaldi driven by Samantha Tan, Jon Miller, Isaac Tutumlu and Leonard Weiss (Pro-Am) will be 40th at the green flag; seven slots further back was the Ferrari of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors number 71, entrusted to the officers Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.