The decision of the G7 countries and Australia to impose a price ceiling on Russian oil will have the most negative impact on the EU countries. On Sunday, December 4, the newspaper reported Global Times (GT) with reference to analysts.

“The EU will bear the brunt. Europe must prepare for even higher energy prices and, consequently, for an unbearable slowdown in its economy,” Lin Baoqiang, director of the Energy Economics Research Center at Xiamen University, said in the newspaper.

In his opinion, Russia, most likely, will not agree to supply energy resources at a lower cost.

According to Cui Heng, a doctoral student at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, the Russian Federation can find an exporter outside of Europe, while the EU countries will have to increase imports from the US and other suppliers. At the same time, oil prices will only grow in the near future.

Earlier in the day, journalist Peter Doran, in an article for The Hill, said that the ceiling on oil prices from the Russian Federation would turn out to be a failure for the West. According to Doran, even in the summer their allies considered such a measure an “elegant solution” to the problem of reducing Russia’s income, but the situation has since changed.

The G7 countries and Australia agreed on a ceiling price for Russian oil of $60 per barrel on December 2. On December 5, the new policy went into effect. On December 2, the EU member states also reached an agreement on the maximum price for Russian energy resources.

Back in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them. The head of state also recalled that there are no guarantees that the practice of the price ceiling will not be extended to other industries and will be applied not only against Russia.