Ferrari and Mercedes win the Sprint Cup at Brands Hatch, England. The Prancing Horse wins with the 488 number 53 (AF Corse) and the Stuttgart house with the GT number 89 (Akkodis). Valentino Rossi’s Audi R8 closes 13th and 8th

Giulio Masperi – Milan

The first round of the Sprint Cup included in the GT World Challenge Europe championship is going to be archived. On the British track of Brands Hatch, 3.916 kilometers characterized by continuous ups and downs, victories respectively of the Ferrari 488 number 53 of the AF Corse team driven by Pauw-Jean, and of the Mercedes number 89 of Akkodis entrusted to Marciello-Boguslavskiy. Valentino Rossi paired with Frédéric Vervisch, in an Audi R8 (Wrt), finished 13th in the first race, good and lucky in avoiding the carom at the start which involved four cars, and 8th in the second race, showing an excellent pace and resisting attacks in the final.

RACE-1 – Dry track and spring temperatures in race-1 with 26 cars on the grid. The Ferrari 488 number 53 (AF Corse) with Ulysse De Pauw starts in pole position – starting point – ahead of the Mercedes-Amg GT number 88 (Akkodis) with Jules Gounon. Third was the 1998 Mattia Drudi – protagonist of an excellent weekend – with the Audi R8 number 12 (Tresor). Valentino Rossi starts from the seventeenth box with the Audi R8 number 46 (Wrt). Chills at the first corner, with a contact between four cars (a Mercedes, the 86, which loses control and collides with two Audi, the numbers 30 and 33, and a Porsche, the 54). Valentino manages to avoid chaos with dexterity and a bit of luck: the Safety Car enters with the driver from Pesaro who gains three positions and is 14th. The race resumes after 13 minutes, with the Ferrari number 53 maintaining the leadership and the "Doctor" losing a position in the brawl. 34 minutes from the checkered flag, Rossi returns (15th, the last laps with 1 minute 24 seconds and 4 tenths) and leaves the wheel to the Belgian Vervisch who comes out of the pit lane 18th.

RACE-1, FERRARI WINS – The second half of the race confirms the impregnable AF Corse Ferrari 488 Evo 2020, driven to the finish line by Jean Pierre Alexandre. The Maranello car entered in the Silver Cup class gets the absolute first position, showing an excellent pace and setting the pace in the first appointment of the day. The podium is completed by Dries Vanthoor, second in the Audi R8 number 32 (Wrt), and Raffaele Marciello, third in a Mercedes. The latter driver born in 1994, despite record laps (his best time in 1’22 ” 557), recovers positions, but fails to fight for success. Rossi’s car closes 13th with Vervisch, author of the second best time of the heat in 1’22 ” 992.

RACE-2 – In the afternoon Raffaele Marciello sprints from pole on Mercedes-Amg number 89. On the Audi number 46 Vervisch starts 11th, gaining a position in the first lap, and will hand over the wheel to Valentino Rossi during the obligatory pit stop at mid-race. In the first portion Marciello sets the pace, turning under one minute and 23 seconds; 5 seconds behind the Audi R8 number 25 (Sainteloc), second, ahead of the other Audi, number 32 (Wrt), third. Vervisch returns to the pits when there are 28 minutes left, entrusting the car to the "Doctor", who loses a few seconds in the restart: Rossi returns to the track in 10th position, being overtaken by Mattia Drudi's Audi (Tresor). Shortly afterwards, the leader Marciello also returns, with a margin of 25 seconds on his pursuers. Closed the window useful for the break, Valentino Rossi is 8th behind Drudi himself; Mercedes number 89 leads, second Audi number 32 with Weerts, third Mercedes (number 88) with Gounon. Vale's race stint was good, showing an absolute level of pace and speed in some of the most demanding corners, such as the Sheene (164 km / h). Rossi in the last laps defends himself from Drouet's Mercedes, keeping eighth place.

RACE-1 RESULTS – Here are the first five classified at the end of race-1, on the morning of Sunday 1st May; Rossi closes 13th with Vervisch on the Audi R8 number 46 (Wrt) 33 ” 760 behind the leader.

U. De Pauw-P. Jean, Ferrari 488 (AF Corse) number 53, 40 laps C. Weerts-D. Vanthoor, Audi R8 (Wrt) number 32, + 1,290 T. Boguslavskiy-R. Marciello, Mercedes-Amg GT (Akkodis) number 89, + 1”657 J. Gounon-J.Pla, Mercedes-Amg GT (Akkodis) number 88, + 7”836 A. Panis-P. Niederhauser, Audi R8 (Sainteloc) number 25, + 12”982

RACE-2 RESULTS – These are the summary results of the second race of the Sprint Cup. The Audi of Rossi and Vervisch passes under the checkered flag in 8th position detached from 40 ” 216.

T. Boguslavskiy-R. Marciello, Mercedes-Amg GT (Akkodis) number 89, 42 laps C. Weerts-D. Vanthoor, Audi R8 (Wrt) number 32, + 6"557 J. Gounon-J.Pla, Mercedes-Amg GT (Akkodis) number 88, + 6"830 S. Gachet-C. Haase, Audi R8 (Tresor) number 11, + 15"738 U. De Pauw-P. Jean, Ferrari 488 (AF Corse) number 53, + 16"242

GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE: THE CALENDAR – After the first two rounds of the 2022 season, in Imola with the debut round of the Endurance Cup, and in Brands Hatch with the first act of the Sprint Cup, here is the calendar of the next eight events. Valentino Rossi will take part in all races.

Magny-Cours (Fra), Sprint Cup, May 13-15 Paul Ricard (Fra), 1000 Kilometers, Endurance Cup, June 3-5 Zandvoort (Ole), Sprint Cup, June 17-19 Misano Adriatico, Sprint Cup, 1- 3 July Spa-Francorchamps, 24 Hours, Endurance Cup, 28-31 July Hockenheim (Ger), Endurance Cup, 2-4 September Valencia (Spa), Sprint Cup, 16-18 September Barcelona (Spa), Endurance Cup, 30 September -2nd October