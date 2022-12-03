The 2022 edition of the Italian championship of GT Sports it has kept us company since last May when, through four qualifying tournaments, twelve sim drivers took the pass for the actual group stage.

These twelve players, among which the already three-time champion stands out George Mangano and the 2021 world champion Valerius Gallo, they fought to the sound of counters during the three very intense days of the regular season. Of course, the Golden Ticket is also up for grabs, i.e. the possibility of having access to the final and playing a chance to take home the title and the prize pool up for grabs.

Only eight, however, managed to gain access to the grand final. The latter will be played live in the Bolzano studios on December 3rd, and everyone will be able to enjoy it live in the ESL_IT Twitch channel in the company of casters Emilio Cozzi and Andrea Facchinetti and the technical commentary of Fabrizio Pignatelli and Carolina Tedeschi.

During the three weeks of competitions, we were saying, eight players were able to outclass the competition, becoming the protagonists of fast-paced competitions, various unexpected surprises and welcome confirmations.

The eight protagonists of the final

Valerius Gallo

There will certainly be one of the protagonists Valerius Gallo (aka Williams_BRacer), already mentioned and reigning world champion. In his second participation in the ESL National Championship, the most talented driver on the international circuit certainly stands as the ideal candidate for the final victory. Having won almost all the Group Stage races (and having passed as first in the ranking), the boy in fact starts not only as a favourite, but also with a five-point advantage over all the others.

Strong of three bonus points reserved for the second in the general, however, is David Gallazzi (OP_Galla), another possible winner of this edition. The OP driver was perhaps the only one able to really worry Gallo during the group stage.

Marco Busnelli (TDG_Markus) managed to take the last step of the partial podium, a position that also earns him a bonus point. The boy was not only the protagonist (and old acquaintance) of the championship but he is also one of the three Italians to participate in the GT World Series 2022. One to keep an eye on.

Vincenzo Giorgio Mangano (alias Williams_Gio), fourth in the standings, remained in the rear perhaps a little too sleepy. A tactic or the end of an era? We recall, in fact, that Mangano is the reigning champion as well as winner of all three editions held up to now.

Stefano Conte (whose nick is OP_IlConteSky) is making his absolute debut in the national championship but could be, together with his teammate Alessio Ivan Pusceddu (OP_Thunder98), one of the best outsiders of the final.

Simone Spallanzani (OP_Simo) is the second rookie in the championship; finalist but he still has everything to prove, having collected very little so far.

Luca Leonardi (OP_Pippo) is the youngest player in the league: just 17 years old. He’s not quite old enough to get a license yet but when it comes to GTs, he already drives like a seasoned driver. The very young player probably won’t be able to worry his rivals, but he will certainly be one to keep an eye on for the future: he could be a splendid promise.

The format of the final





GT Sports

The final played in Bolzano will bring the drivers to three different circuits, to compete in as many races. The first race will see them at Sardegna Road Track A: seventeen laps in all. For the second, the eight will “fly” to the Lago Maggiore GP, for their fifteen laps. Finally, to conclude on a high note: Monza. An Endurance, practically: twenty-five laps for glory.

Appointment next December 3 at 20:00 for the grand finale of the season, live, on the ESL_IT Twitch channel.