Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 19/12/2023 – 22:13

The Interministerial Working Group (GTI) formed to develop a National Anti-Racist Communication Plan has extended the deadline for contributions from society on the topic. The public consultation is open until January 20th at federal government website.

The GTI has the participation of the Ministry of Racial Equality (MIR) and the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom) and had its first meeting held this Tuesday (19). It is made up of three full members and three substitutes from each ministry and will count on the participation of civil society in specific meetings and also through public consultation.

GTI Coordinator, Raio Gomes, highlighted that the group's existence meets an old demand from social movements. “The Plan that we are going to start developing from this group is a historic demand from black movements and also from movements for the right to communication,” she said.

In addition to the deliberation and agreement on the participation of Civil Society members in the GTI, it was highlighted at the meeting that it would be important to extend the Public Consultation so that the group has more input and can create a document that addresses the needs of a larger portion of society.