A fatal mistake for Valentino in the first corners of the French track, site of the third round of the championship. He will be called to a comeback race. Front row monopolized by Audi, take off the Mercedes

Federico Mariani

Difficult qualifying for Valentino Rossi at Magny Cours, France. If the pupil Francesco Bagnaia has signed the pole position at Le Mans in MotoGP, the master, engaged with the four wheels, has fenced in the tests that outline the line-up of the third round of the GT World Challenge Europe championship. The former star of the World Championship pays for his inexperience in this new discipline and, due to an accident, he will only start in twenty-second position. Pole position for Simon Gachet. Race 1, scheduled for 7.30 pm, promises to be very complicated for Rossi.

the accident – Valentino saw his plans ruined after going off the track at turn three. The Italian driver, who shares his car with Frenchman Frédéric Vervisch, missed the braking and crashed into the barriers behind the wheel of his Audi. At the moment of impact, Rossi was still far from the top, paying a second and settling in eleventh position. The improvements of the other riders then pushed him further down. See also There were up to six detainees in the Clásico Tapatío

the results – Instead, poleman Gachet smiles, at the wheel of the Audi of Tresor by Car Collection with a time of 1’36.322. Mocked reigning series champion Charles Weerts (# 32 Team WRT) who had long been at the top of the timesheet. The Belgian, beaten by 195 thousandths, is satisfied with the second position. In the second row Gilles Magnus (# 26 Saintéloc Junior Team) with a time of 1’36.643 was good enough to beat class rival Pierre-Alexandre Jean (# 53 AF Corse Ferrari) by just 45 thousandths. At Mercedes, the best was Thomas Drouet (# 87 Akkodis ASP), fifth overall and third in the Silver Cup, ahead of teammate Timur Boguslavskiy with car number 89. The Pro-Am pole went to Miguel Ramos (# 188 Garage 59 McLaren), who stopped the clock with a time of 1’38.254, ahead of Patryk Krupinski (JP Motorsport) by 102 thousandths.