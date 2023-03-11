Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) said this Friday that the work group (GT) on tax reform in the Chamber, of which the congressman is the coordinator, is working to resolve the points of dissent over the next 30 days proposal to be put to a vote.

“In 30 days, our working group will have to respond to society. If we have dissent, the sectors that are dialoguing will have to have more objective and concrete answers”, Lopes told journalists, after participating in a debate promoted by Amcham, the American Chamber of Commerce, at its headquarters in the South Zone of São Paulo.

The deputy said that, although the political conditions exist for approval of the reform – still in the first semester in the Chamber, and in the second in the Senate -, it is necessary to find consensus in the highlights, which can change the main text of the proposal.

At this point, Lopes defended the dual VAT – that is, a single federal tax and another state/municipal tax – as ideal for preserving the support of mayors of large cities and governors for the reform.

“We have to have a response to points of dissent. If we want to vote in plenary in 90 or 75 days, you can only get unity, votes in the panel, if these points are resolved”, declared the deputy, reiterating the objective of the working group to present its report by May 16. “I hope we stick to the schedule.”

Before speaking to the press, Lopes classified as fundamental the creation within the reform of a development fund for the poorest regions of the country.

According to him, it will not be possible to end the fiscal war if the regions continue to show great economic contrasts. “We have to leverage the country and have mechanisms for greater uniformity of resources from the point of view of health, education and infrastructure”, he defended.