The 2024 season of the Winter Series organized by Gedlich Racing continues this weekend in Jerez de la Frontera with the third round.

This year four different championships will take place (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Protoype Winter Series and Formula Winter Series). The calendar includes six weekends between January and March at circuits in Spain and Portugal.

Formula, GT4 and GT are scheduled this weekend; in total there are eight races scheduled, which can also be followed in free livestream on Motorsport.com.

Click here to watch Saturday's LIVE broadcast

Click here to watch Sunday's LIVE broadcast

Here is the Jerez program according to Italian timetables

Saturday 10 February

2.35pm-3.05pm: Formula WS – Race 1

3.35pm-4.05pm: GT4 WS – Race 1

5.30pm-6.00pm: GT WS – Race 1

Sunday 11 February

09:50-10:20: GT4 WS – Race 2

10.50-11.20: Formula WS – Race 2

11.50am-12.20pm: GT WS – Race 2

2.30pm-3.30pm: GT4 WS – Race 3

4.00pm-4.30pm: Formula WS – Race 3

5.00pm-5.55pm: GT WS – Race 3

The GT Winter Series (GTWS) will enter its fourth season in 2024. In addition to the GT3 cars, cars from the Porsche Carrera Cup and the Ferrari and Lamborghini single-make series will also be able to participate. Each event features two 30-minute sprint races and one 55-minute endurance race.

The SRO-licensed GT4 Winter Series (GT4WS) is new to the 2024 program. In addition to the officially homologated GT4 cars, which are equalized through a Balance of Performance, in this championship we also find the Porsche Cayman Trophy cars. As in the GT Winter Series, two short races and one long race are held every weekend.

Also new for 2024 is the Prototype Winter Series (PTWS), run under license from Le Mans organizer ACO. In addition to the LMP3 cars, the JSP4 and Nova NP02 prototypes will also be able to participate. Two 50-minute races will be held each weekend.

The Formula Winter Series (FWS), in which competitors compete with identical Formula 4 cars with Tatuus chassis and Abarth engines, is in its second season. Each race weekend will feature three 30-minute sprint races.

2024 Winter Series Calendar

13/14 January: Estoril (Portugal) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS

20/21 January: Portimao (Portugal) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/FWS

17/18 February: Valencia (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/FWS

02/03 March: Aragon (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS

09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain) – GTWS/GT4WS/PTWS/FWS