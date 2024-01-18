Ferrari also announced this afternoon, approximately 24 hours after the renewal of Alessandro Pier Guidi's contract, the arrival of Thomas Neubauer as the new driver of the Prancing Horse.

The French driver, born in Paris in 1999, has already raced with Ferrari in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, taking part in 34 races in 5 seasons, becoming single-make world champion at the 2022 Finali Mondiali in the Trofeo Pirelli at the wheel of a 488 Challenge Evo.

Neubauer also raced in the GT World Challenge, becoming champion in the Silver class. Two titles won: the first in the Sprint Cup in 2019, while the second came in the Endurance Cup in 2022.

During 2023, Neubauer took three victories in the GT World Challenge Europe Series. The first in Imola, then at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and the last at Montmelò in Barcelona. It's impossible not to mention the podium achieved at the 24 Hours of Dubai and the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

Neubauer also took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 2021 and 2023 editions in the LMGTE-Am class. Both times he drove a Ferrari 488 GTE.

After making his arrival at Ferrari as an official driver official, Thomas Neubauer declared: “Being part of the group of official Ferrari drivers is the dream of many drivers: having the opportunity to compete for the Prancing Horse is an honor for me and a great responsibility.”

“In recent years I have had the opportunity to get to know the Ferrari universe from the inside, participating in the single-make championship. Many of my best memories of recent seasons are linked to the Ferrari Challenge and the 2022 Finali Mondiali in Imola, when I won the title in the Pirelli Trophy: reaching that finish line in Italy, in front of an audience so passionate about motorsport, was an emotion that I will never forget.”

“I would like to mention another special experience in my career: the victory in the Ferrari Challenge race at Le Mans in 2023, ahead of the Centenary 24 Hours. It was a special achievement: 10 years earlier, I was at Le Mans with my father to witness the most famous endurance race in the world. It was on that occasion that I decided to become a professional driver, so standing on the top step of the podium of the Ferrari single-brand championship, in front of such an extraordinary crowd, was a truly meaningful to me.”

“Now a new page is being turned in this sport. I have great hopes and a goal: to achieve many triumphs with Ferrari. My biggest dream? In the future, I would like to win a 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a Prancing Horse car , aiming to accomplish a feat that will remain etched in the history of motorsport.”

Antonello Coletta, director of Ferrari's Endurance and Customer Racing department, added: “We are pleased to welcome Thomas into our family, a driver who has had the opportunity to collect important triumphs and successes both in the Ferrari Challenge – where he was crowned world champion in 2022 – both in endurance racing, demonstrating that he is a talent with great potential in this field too. We are certain that Thomas, by joining the group of official riders, will make a significant contribution to achieving our ambitious goals “.