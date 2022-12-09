For former minister Sérgio Rezende, benefits have the same value since 2013 because of a government that “does not believe in science”

The former Minister of Science and Technology, Sérgio Rezende, said this Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022) that the report by the Science technical group, of the president-elect’s transition team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), recommends an articulation with the National Congress for the correction in the values ​​of scientific grants.

Rezende stated that the benefits have the same values ​​since 2013, even with inflation above 40%. “This is the result of a government that does not believe in science, completely denialist, as you well know“, he declared.

The technical group presented the 1st report to the government last Friday (2.Dec.2022) and, according to the former minister, should forward a 2nd document “more substantial” until Saturday (10.Dec.2022).

In addition to correcting the values ​​of the grants, Rezende also spoke of asking Congress to repeal the MP (Provisional Measure) 1,136/2022responsible for setting aside the FNDCT (National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development) until 2026.

The group also spoke of a restructuring of the Ministry of Science and Technology and of a letter to Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, and the Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), president of the CCJ (Commission for Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), asking that the name appointment indicated by the president not be held Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the Nuclear Innovation Agency.