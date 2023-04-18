The visit of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to Moscow showed the strength of military relations between China and Russia, despite pressure from the United States. This was announced on April 17 by a Chinese newspaper Global Timesreferring to local experts.

“Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia is a joint signal that China and Russia sent to the United States, [продемонстрировав]that pressure from Washington will not affect their cooperation, including inter-army ties, ”the material says.

Cui Heng, an expert at the Center for Russian Studies at the East China Normal University (Shanghai), suggests considering Li Shangfu’s visit to Russia as a positive sign and a consequence of close military relations.

Also, Chinese analysts note that the joint military exercises of Russia and China are not the only direction that the countries are developing. In addition, thanks to the Russian nuclear countermeasures system, states can conduct multilateral maneuvers without looking back at the United States.

“Sino-Russian military cooperation is not only in mutual interest, but also plays an important role in strengthening the multipolar world order to contain hegemony,” the newspaper emphasizes.

On April 17, the sinologist Alexander Molotnikov, in an interview with Izvestia, pointed to the strengthening of relations between Moscow and Beijing in politics and economics in the near future. At the same time, the expert stressed that Beijing is “very cautious in many areas” and it is necessary to evaluate not the number of agreements that were concluded between Russia and China, but concrete steps.

It is known that the Chinese Defense Minister plans to be in Russia until April 19.