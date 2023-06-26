After the rapid growth and stabilization of Formula E, electric motorsport has struggled to make its way into closed-wheel track racing. The parenthesis of the Electric TCR closed at the end of 2022, while the electric DTM announced in 2021 has yet to make its official debut. In the last few weeks, however, the FIA ​​has provided some updates on how electric motorsport will be structured in the coming seasons under the banner of the International Federation. There are currently two projects in the works. 2024 will see the inauguration of the Electric Sport Vehicle, a class of production-derived cars that harks back to the Group N of the past. On the other hand, the start of the Electric-GT is scheduled for two years later, the championship which, despite the name, will see cars more similar to prototypes than racing versions of cars on the market compete against each other.

ESV

With a press release, the Federation announced the birth not of a championship, but of a new class of battery-powered cars, complete with technical regulations already publicly available. It will be called ESV, an acronym for Electric Sport Vehicle, which, by express intention of the FIA, is inspired by the lenses of the famous group N. The regulations were created with the intention of keeping costs low and affordable for private teams, through the use of production-derived cars, both quattroporte and Gran Turismo.

The requirements for homologation of a model to the ESV are the production of at least 300 units since market entry. The maximum height is set at 1.46 meters, with a minimum required power of 300 kW, equivalent to about 410 horsepower, while the maximum limit has yet to be agreed. However, the driving power can be downloaded both through rear and all-wheel drive. Given the possible presence of numerous models with different characteristics, a sort of Balance of Performance will be implemented, a methodology known as Performance Factors. The various cars will be divided into categories with similar performance, taking into account horsepower, aerodynamic performance, weight, powertrain structure and transmission. Furthermore, based on the format of the competition, it is possible to monitor energy consumption data in real time.

Minimal modifications

With the intention of containing costs, to encourage the sale of cars to private individuals and the establishment of an international circuit, the ESV regulations allow for few modifications compared to the production model. It is required of the builders the reinforcement of the frame and the anti-rollover structure, as well as the installation of FIA approved seats. The bodywork must also remain unaltered, with the following exceptions. The wheel arches can be widened to accommodate wider racing tyres, while the cooling ducts can also be modified. Finally, some body panels such as doors, tailgate, wing and diffuser are replaceable with components identical in geometry, but produced with lighter materials.

The debut of the ESV class is scheduled for 2024 and will be able to compete in track competitions, uphill time trials, regularity rallies and time attacks. Lutz Leif Linden, president of the FIA ​​GT commission, stated: “The FIA ​​ESV regulations respond to market demands. Having these technical regulations will help manufacturers offer racing versions of their electric models. It should become a considerable source of income, as with the GT3s. It might even open doors for some of them to organize single-brand championships. The fact that the regulations are inclusive and can accommodate four-doors reflects the latest trends in the road market”.

Electric GT

Two years after the first and so far last update, FIA returns to talk about the Electric GT. Contrary to the ESV, the Electric GT stands as a championship rather than a class of cars. Furthermore, the cars, while continuing to derive from the series, will be much more distant from the road versions. At the time of the announcement in 2021, FIA was talking about cars from 430 kW (about 585 horsepower)for an inclusive weight between 1490-1530kg. The expected performance at the time was similar to that of the current GT3s, with top speeds around 300 km/h and a 0-100 sprint in 2.4 seconds. The Federation announced that power would be available via rear, front and all-wheel drive systems. FIA also opened up Toque Vectoring controls to instantly vary torque and power to different engines or even individual wheels, influencing the car’s cornering behavior.

Even without the publication of a technical regulation, the Electric GT is much more expensive than the ESV class presented later. According to plans, Saft would provide standard cells to all manufacturers, who would then be free to assemble them into their own batteries according to the architectures of their preference. After two years of silence, in the latest annual environmental report the FIA ​​now sets 2026 the debut of the championship. With the spread of numerous battery-powered super sports cars on the market, the birth of new forms of electric motorsport with covered wheels appears perfectly natural. However, their success will depend on the ability to establish an international circuit, limiting costs and favoring the influx of private teams, without relying exclusively on official teams.